Civitanavi Systems, a company active in the design, development and production of navigation and inertial stabilization systems, signed a ruling agreement with the Revenue Agency on 28 December 2022 which will allow the company to have access to the envisaged tax relief for the Patent Box for intellectual property (patents and know-how).

The tax benefit for the five-year period 2017-2021 will be accounted for in the 2022 financial statements and the quantification will take place when preparing the aforementioned financial statements.

Introduced by the Italian Government with the 2015 Stability Law, the Patent Box is an optional tax regime that allows for the exclusion from taxation of a portion of the income deriving from the use of intellectual property, industrial patents and company brands , from drawings and models, as well as from processes, formulas and information relating to experiences acquired in the industrial, commercial or scientific field that can be legally protected.

