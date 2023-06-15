CLA negotiations with Swiss – Two resignations at the top of the cabin crew union – News

In the hot phase of the collective bargaining dispute with Swiss, two board members of the Kapers cabin crew union resign.

Only recently, after months of negotiations, the Kapers union dropped the new collective labor agreement with Swiss.

Kapers does not provide any further information on the departures.

According to information from SRF, Vice Presidents Lukas Krupitza and David Martinez are resigning. Both have taken part in the CLA negotiations with the Swiss management in recent months. Kapers is silent about the reasons for the double resignation.

President Sandrine Nikolic-Fuss confirms the departures on request, but does not want to comment further on the circumstances. The President emphasizes that the members have been informed and that the resignations were made within a three-month period of notice.

Swiss is irritated

The departures come at a turbulent time for the Kapers union. Only recently it became public that a former employee had embezzled money. And the dispute with the Swiss management about the collective employment contract has recently come to a head. Threatened to strike by the cabin crew. Accordingly, the airline Swiss is somewhat irritated and reports in writing:

«Swiss is surprised to learn that there have been two unexpected resignations from the board of the cabin crew union. For this reason, Kapers has canceled the trial days planned for this week. We regret any resulting delay. Swiss is always ready to continue the negotiations.”

We are ready to continue negotiations in order to be able to conclude a new GAV as soon as possible. Kapers President Nikolic-Fuss is now challenged: She must soon enter wage negotiations with a new delegation. It has to be done quickly, because the old collective employment contract expires next year.