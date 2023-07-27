Claro Offering Free Speed Increases for Fiber Optic Internet Customers

Title: Claro Doubling Home Fiber Optic Internet Speeds for Over 400,000 Customers

Claro, a leading telecommunications company in the Dominican Republic, has announced that all of its home fiber optic internet clients will receive a significant increase in speed at no additional cost. This move is set to benefit over 400,000 customers across the national territory.

Starting from August 1, Claro will implement an automatic and progressive migration plan, allowing fiber optic customers to enjoy new speeds that often exceed their current connection by more than double. This initiative is part of a historical expansion plan, with the aim of reaching more than one million homes in the Dominican Republic.

Claro has made substantial investments to raise the level of internet connectivity in the country, specifically through its fiber optic network. Thanks to this, over one million homes in 149 out of 158 municipalities can now access fiber optic technology.

Through this ambitious project, Claro also offers new plans starting at a minimum speed of 25 Mbps for copper customers in areas with fiber optics. These plans are available to both existing and new customers, providing the best internet connectivity options preferred by Dominicans.

Carlos Cueto, President and CEO of Claro Dominicana, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s achievements, stating, “We are pleased that thanks to the preference of Dominicans who trust our network, today we are taking a step that allows us to change the reality of connectivity in our country. We remain committed to technological evolution and closing the digital divide as an important contribution to the development of society.”

Customers who currently subscribe to Claro’s fiber optic internet can check the estimated date for their speed increase on the company’s website, www.claro.com.do. Additionally, they can access their current plan details through the Mi Claro app or by contacting the Telephone Service Center at 809.220.1111.

For customers interested in the new plans, the availability of fiber optic services in their sector can be checked on the aforementioned portal.

Claro’s initiative to offer increased speeds and enhance internet accessibility underscores their commitment to providing the Dominican Republic with the quality fiber optic internet it deserves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

