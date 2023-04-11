Salvini-Meloni clash, the Covid commission and the veto of the League

Con Berlusconi in hospital e Come on Italy somewhat displaced, the clash in the government is between Salvini and Meloni. The two argue not only about by namewith the prime minister intending to decide for all 5 charges more important of state-owned companies, but also on another issue: the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Covid. The vote – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – was expected last Tuesday. But then it was postponed for another week, until tomorrow, for technical reasons: “There was no time to go back to court”, is the official version. But behind the decision to do slip the establishment of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into covid-19 there is one political clash within the right and with the opposition, say two government officials. It’s about i investigative powers of the commission which, as an investigation, has powers comparable to the judicial authority. To put a veto on the final text was the Lega: first of all, Matteo’s party Salvini requests that the commission of inquiry don’t investigate on the work of the Regions during the most critical phase of the covid-19 (and in particular on the decision not to establish the Red regions).

Furthermore, – continues the fact – does not want the commission inquire about the methods of purchase and on the effectiveness of anti-covid vaccines. There is also no agreement on the presidency of the commission: Italia Viva would like it for itself to impeach the government Conte-2 (Matteo Renzi has announced it several times), but even Fratelli d’Italia does not seem willing to give up the presidency. The League wants to avoid anyone reference garlic Local societies – Regions and municipalities – involved in the management of the covid emergency. In a first version of the text, in fact, the commission of inquiry could have to investigate not only on the measures taken by the central government but also on the Regionsspecifically on the decision not to establish in time the red zone in some areas of the Bergamo area particularly affected by covid.

