ROME – Thirty pages of observations, with the blue stamp at the bottom left. A document that the Accounting Office filed on Friday in the Senate where the tax delegation of the Meloni government arrived in the Finance Committee a few days ago, after approval in the Chamber. A technical document, but an important one. And Signed by Biagio Mazzotta, the State Accountant General targeted by Palazzo Chigi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook