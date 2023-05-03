Claudia Obert fortune: She has so much money in her account

Claudia Obert is said to have more than one million euros in her account. picture alliance/dpa | Georg Wendt

Fashion entrepreneur and reality TV star Claudia Obert is said to have 1.65 million euros in her account. She told the “Bild” newspaper. She earns her money with her two boutiques in Hamburg and Berlin. In addition, there is money from their television appearances. She is said to have received 60,000 euros for participating in “Celebrities under Palm Trees” in 2020.

Claudia Obert is said to be a millionaire. At least that’s what the fashion entrepreneur said in an interview with “Bild“, which, like Business Insider, belongs to the Axel Springer publishing house. She currently has 1.65 million euros parked in six different accounts, she told the newspaper.

Claudia Obert is an entrepreneur and reality TV star. The 61-year-old has repeatedly drawn attention to herself in recent years, including through appearances on television programs or with provocative economic theses. When she had to temporarily close her luxury boutiques in 2021, she asked the state to take over the rental income.

Claudia Obert: The state should print money

If people, according to Obert in an interview, only get 60 percent of their net salary, they should only have to pay 60 percent of their rent. “And the state should compensate for it. Then they should just print money without end”. The result would be unbridled inflation.

In 2017 she took part in the format “Celebrity Big Brother” and was criticized for her alcohol consumption. In 2020 she was looking for a much younger partner on the dating show “Claudia’s House of Love” – ​​without success. A little later she met Max Suhr, who is 37 years younger than her.

Claudia Oert with her partner Max Suhr. picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

This is how Claudia Obert earns her money

But where does Obert’s money come from? Business Insider takes a look at the self-made millionaire’s net worth.

On the one hand, Obert earns money with her two boutiques, which she runs under her own name in Berlin and Hamburg. There you can find high-quality fashion and shoes “for women at prices that also make you happy at the checkout”.

There is also an online merchandise shop where Obert sells hoodies, T-shirts, trousers, jackets and accessories. The label: Claudia’s Champagne Club.

Claudia Obert in her boutique in Hamburg. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Matthias Wehnert/Geisler-Fotopre

Behind the fashion shops is Obert’s company, Lean Selling GmbH & Co. KG. Obert is the sole owner there. According to the last available annual financial statements, the balance sheet total was around 444,000 euros, it indicates the total of the company’s assets. According to the annual financial statements, the company employed between twelve and 13 people.

The research portal Northdata estimates the company’s turnover for the same year at 710,000 euros.

Appearances on television also bring money into Obert’s coffers. For example, Obert received 60,000 euros for taking part in the format “Celebrities under Palm Trees”, such as the “Bild‘ reported a few years ago.

She has already arranged what should happen with all the money after her death. At least if you can believe her. “My best friend is a gifted surgeon. I told him that he would get a living will for me – and if I die, then he can operate on poor, needy children with all my money,” she told “Bild”. Accordingly, her current partner would go away empty-handed.