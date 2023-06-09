Home » Claudia Ruggeri (Forward another): the Roma supporter’s shirt opens..
Claudia Ruggeri (Forward another): the Roma supporter's shirt opens..

by admin
Claudia Ruggeri (Forward another): the Roma supporter’s shirt opens..

Claudia Ruggeri (Instagram missclaudiaruggeri)

Claudia Ruggeri (Next another): the Roma supporter’s shirt opens… PHOTOS

Claudia Ruggeri, Miss Claudia from Paolo Bonolis’ “Avanti un Altro” programme she occasionally gives her followers seductive photos that highlight her breathtaking beauty.

A cult shot, for example, is from the past few days: the showgirl and great fan of Mourinho’s Roma with white shirt that opens and black bra. The décolleté is super, but his gaze and her eyes are just as amazing. “You are gorgeous”, “Beautiful”, “What a splendor”, are just some of the comments collected by the post. And someone jokingly adds: “You are better than PostalMarket!”.

Surely the photo by Claudia Ruggeri will have consoled the Giallorossi fans as she still sagged by disappointment for the Europa League final lost on penalties against Sevilla (and for the very bad knee cruciate ligament injury of Tammy Abraham which will keep him out for eight or nine months)…

Claudia Ruggeri, the miss of Avanti another and fan of Rome. Photo

