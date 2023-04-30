“Clean Rome? There will be less consensus for the incinerator”, the madness of the Democratic Party

Waste emergency Rome and waste-to-energy plant: the political gaffe of councilor Sabrina Alfonsi will go down in history who clearly says: “If we begin to clean up the city, there is less exasperation, there is less consensus”. Therefore, Dirty Rome helps the Romans cheer for the incinerator. And the storm explodes.

The mega gaffe is signed by Sabrina Alfonsi, pure and hard Roman Pd, councilor for the environment of the Municipality of Rome who, during a debate, broke the barriers of common sense: “There is a very high consensus on the incinerator, on the fact that there is a mayor who has made a decision and that there is a whole plan that has been presented. However, this must be accompanied, also because the journey is long, and paradoxically today we are on the verge of exasperation: if in the meantime we begin to clean up the city, with less exasperation there is less consensus…”. The video also ended up on Youtube, published by the Circolo Legambiente Agro Romano Meridionale.

De Priamo, Brothers of Italy: “The terrible cleanliness of Rome is a strategy”

“The audio from Gualtieri’s waste councilor Sabrina Alfonsi, in which she motivates the failure to clean up the city with the need to keep consensus high for the waste-to-energy plant project, represents a very serious fact with respect to which Gualtieri must give immediate explanations . We knew that the Gualtieri junta has demonstrated its incapacity in keeping the city clean and inadequacy in drawing up an effective waste plan, and the internal lacerations of the majority on the strategies to be adopted are now known. But it is extremely serious that the bad situation in which waste is told in the capital is a strategy to manipulate the discontent of citizens. Not only are they unable to solve the city’s problems, but they even don’t want to solve them to justify unpopular choices or to plot any patches to the countless holes that this administration is creating in the city of Rome”.

M5s: “Do not clean by consensus on incinerator, Gualtieri strategy revealed”

”Keep the city dirty to make the construction of the incinerator more acceptable. This is what Councilor Alfonsi declared during a public event in June 2022, relaunched on the web these days, which confirms what has been and still is the strategy of Mayor Gualtieri and his council: keeping the city dirty , driving people to exasperation, to increase consensus on the incinerator they want to build in Rome, in the Santa Palomba area”.

So in a note the M5S Capitolino and the Raggi Civic List. ”So this is the reason why Rome is in very bad condition in terms of cleanliness and decorum, not one euro is invested in separate waste collection and citizens are kept in conditions of great difficulty? It seems so. Other than circular economy and sustainability! This is proof, if anything were needed, of how little this administration cares about the health of citizens, as well as the circular economy and sustainability”. ”We hope that explanations and above all apologies will come from the majority to all citizens”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

