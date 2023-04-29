Cleaning the air and reselling CO2: the patent studied by the Cnr

Carbon dioxide in the air

The premises are those that in broad terms we all know a little. The average concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has exceeded 410 parts per million. A record. Just to give a few numbers: for many thousands of years the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere fluctuated between 170 and 280 parts per million, then with the beginning of the industrial age there was a first important leap forward and from 2013 then a gradual increase to the levels described above. There is also much debate about the consequences of this phenomenon – increasingly frequent heat waves, an increase in respiratory diseases, etc. – and so much will continue to discuss.

That’s exactly why it aroused of interest is the patent for a new compressor capable of capturing the CO2 present in the air. It is the result of the joint work of the technological institute of membranes of Cnr with the Ies (Innovative Energy Solutions) a company specialized in the production of industrial compressors for compressed air. How does it work? The 3CT compressor is equipped with a technologically advanced membrane filtration system, crossed by a capture fluid capable of absorbing approximately 180 ppm of C02 present, which returns the air to decidedly healthier values.

Storage for sale

The stolen CO2 gas is stored in a special container and is ready for future use or for sale. And here comes the beauty. Beyond all the possible negative considerations related to air pollution, in fact, CO2 is an essential natural atmospheric compound. The applications are different, we start from the economy to get to healthcare and industry, but the point is that CO2 is part of biogeochemical cycles of primary importance. In fact, it is used to transport energy and from this point of view it has a cooling function. And it is also needed, if not above all, in the food sector. CO2 “helps” to prepare frozen food, it contributes a make water and other drinks fizzy and conservation of food packages in modified atmosphere (such as pre-washed salads).

Energy balance close to zero

The idea comes from a CO2 capture system of a Swiss company which, however, had many shortcomings: an enormous expenditure of energy to collect the air but also to heat and cool it. Hence the intuition of the compressor, where these conditions already exist and therefore the process takes place with an energy balance close to zero. In fact, what is already present in a normal compressor is exploited: the compressed air, the heat generated by the compression of the gas and the cold of the drying system used to remove humidity from the compressed air. By using the delta temperatures of the air and fluid circuits of the compressor, all the energy costs otherwise necessary to bring a capture plant to ideal operating conditions are avoided.

“The prototype presented for the first time at the Hannover fair has a size of 18 kilowatts of power and is used precisely by small and medium-sized enterprises. In Europe we have 25 million SMEs, if our compressor were used by all of them, the whole would constitute a small Amazon forest”, explains themanaging director of IES Mariano Rigotto.