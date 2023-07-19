Clear cut at ProSiebenSat.1: Group cuts 400 jobs

The Pro7 headquarters in Munich. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The media group ProSiebenSat.1 specifies its planned job cuts.

CEO Bert Habets cuts about 400 jobs in Germany and thus every tenth job in the company headquarters and in the entertainment division.

This will save the group a double-digit million amount per year.

The television company ProSiebenSat.1 is canceling Deutschland around 400 jobs. The job cuts should be carried out in a socially responsible manner and operational layoffs should be avoided as far as possible, the company announced on Tuesday. This also includes vacancies that will not be filled, a spokeswoman said. The reduction corresponds to a tenth of the approximately 4,000 full-time positions in the company’s headquarters and in the entertainment division.

read too

Pro7 leadership makes peace with Berlusconi and grants his media group seats on the supervisory board

“The job cuts is a difficult but necessary business decision so that ProSiebenSat.1 can increase its earning power and grow sustainably and healthily again,” explained CEO Bert Habets. He had previously promised a three-digit job cut, but had not yet quantified it.

Savings in the tens of millions through job cuts

The former RTL manager wants to get the company around ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabel 1 back on the road to success by cutting costs and concentrating on the entertainment business. As a result of the downsizing, the Group expects personnel costs to fall by a low double-digit million euro amount this year. “The full cost effect for 2024 will be in the mid double-digit million euro range.”

The group completely took over the Joyn streaming platform in autumn 2022 and made it the focus of its entertainment business. According to the company, the organization is now being restructured, particularly in the entertainment segment. The aim is “a more efficient structure, a competitive cost basis and processes clearly geared towards digital transformation”. The group announced that this has priority in order to be able to continue to invest consistently in the future of the group, especially in content and digital offers.

pk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

