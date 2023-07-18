Climate activists spray paint on Walmart heiress’ yacht

A view of one of the decks on the Kaos. Oceanco

A $300 million mega-yacht owned by a billionaire heiress was spray-painted by activists on Sunday.

The two activists arrived as the yacht left Ibiza and spray-painted her stern red and white.

Staff could be seen trying to hose down the paint while activists held up a protest sign.

Two climate activists vandalized an American heiress’ $300 million superyacht in Ibiza on Sunday, spray-painting the stern of the ship red and white.

The two sprayed fire extinguishers on the Kaos, a mega-yacht owned by Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, and then held up a sign that read, “You consume, others suffer.”

The yacht appeared to be leaving port when activists sprayed the stern with water, and the boat crew can be seen immediately attempting to wash off the paint with hoses, like Futuro Vegetal, a Spanish organization that lobbies for climate change, in one Tweet reported.

“We can’t go on like this, it’s a matter of life and death,” wrote Futuro Vegetal in a tweet.

In a tweet on Sunday Futuro Vegetal explained why they targeted the Kaos, saying Walton Laurie is “one of the richest women in the world.”

The two activists were arrested and are set to be released Monday midday, the organization said, without saying what they were accused of.

Futuro Vegetal and the Walton Family Foundation did not immediately respond to a request from Business Insider.

The Kaos is one 110 meter luxury yacht owned by Laurie Walton, the youngest daughter of Walmart co-founder James “Bud Walton,” who, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index is worth more than 7.7 billion dollars (6.8 billion euros).

Your ship, flying the Jamaican flag, has four decks and can accommodate 31 guests and 45 crew members, as reported by the Yacht Bible website.

It has 16 guest cabins and at least 24 staff cabins, as well as an elevator, steam room, gym, cinema and a covered beach club.

According to the Yacht Bible, the Kaos costs between $20 million and $30 million to operate every year.

On Friday, three activists from Futuro Vegetal also ran onto a runway at an airport in Ibiza, sprayed yellow paint on a private jet and disrupted airport operations.

