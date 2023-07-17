Home » Climate activists spray paint on Walmart heiress’ yacht
Business

Climate activists spray paint on Walmart heiress’ yacht

by admin
Climate activists spray paint on Walmart heiress’ yacht

A view of one of the decks on the Kaos. Oceanco

A $300 million mega-yacht owned by a billionaire heiress was spray-painted by activists on Sunday.

The two activists arrived as the yacht left Ibiza and spray-painted her stern red and white.

Staff could be seen trying to hose down the paint while activists held up a protest sign.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Two climate activists vandalized an American heiress’ $300 million superyacht in Ibiza on Sunday, spray-painting the stern of the ship red and white.

The two sprayed fire extinguishers on the Kaos, a mega-yacht owned by Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, and then held up a sign that read, “You consume, others suffer.”

The yacht appeared to be leaving port when activists sprayed the stern with water, and the boat crew can be seen immediately attempting to wash off the paint with hoses, like Futuro Vegetal, a Spanish organization that lobbies for climate change, in one Tweet reported.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

read too

Finance Minister Lindner wants to relieve companies of billions: Read the original draft of the Growth Opportunities Act here

See also  38 stocks including Tianci Materials were investigated by more than 20 institutions_ Securities Times Network

“We can’t go on like this, it’s a matter of life and death,” wrote Futuro Vegetal in a tweet.

In a tweet on Sunday Futuro Vegetal explained why they targeted the Kaos, saying Walton Laurie is “one of the richest women in the world.”

The two activists were arrested and are set to be released Monday midday, the organization said, without saying what they were accused of.

Futuro Vegetal and the Walton Family Foundation did not immediately respond to a request from Business Insider.

read too

The federal government is considering a stronger increase in the price of CO2 – heating and refueling would become so much more expensive as a result

The Kaos is one 110 meter luxury yacht owned by Laurie Walton, the youngest daughter of Walmart co-founder James “Bud Walton,” who, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index is worth more than 7.7 billion dollars (6.8 billion euros).

Your ship, flying the Jamaican flag, has four decks and can accommodate 31 guests and 45 crew members, as reported by the Yacht Bible website.

It has 16 guest cabins and at least 24 staff cabins, as well as an elevator, steam room, gym, cinema and a covered beach club.

According to the Yacht Bible, the Kaos costs between $20 million and $30 million to operate every year.

On Friday, three activists from Futuro Vegetal also ran onto a runway at an airport in Ibiza, sprayed yellow paint on a private jet and disrupted airport operations.

Read the original article in English here.

You may also like

Unicredit: plans new cost cuts for €500m

Tax official has built up a 935,000 euro...

Agcom, beacon of influencers similar to TV and...

N26 continues to be under strict regulatory oversight

The Brands That Pay You for Your Used...

Piazza Affari down to China. Only Wall Street...

Leadership Shake-up: SMIC Chairman Resigns and New Chairman...

“Traditional marriage is a risk of poverty for...

From Ferrero to Del Vecchio: Berlusconi’s death unlocks...

Bank of America: These 10 stocks will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy