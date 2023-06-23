Climate and environmental protection: sustainability in companies

Nowadays, the topics of climate and environmental protection as well as sustainability are essential components within a company. Industry is expected to make its contribution. In addition, many people expect sustainable corporate management. If the signs of the times are not recognized and a rethink is sought, you can quickly end up in the back. Many companies have already recognized this and are trying to make numerous areas more sustainable, environmentally conscious and climate-friendly. But in addition to all the efforts, transparency must be in the foreground. It is particularly important for end consumers and business partners to be able to see at first glance how sustainably a company is run and what measures are being taken to protect the climate and the environment.

What does sustainable corporate management look like?

Numerous processes and optimizations are hidden behind sustainable corporate management. Overnight, only a few companies succeed in making areas more sustainable and environmentally friendly. It can be helpful to take a look at the most important internal and external processes. In production in particular, there are many possibilities that can have a positive effect on climate and environmental protection. Furthermore, workflows and processes can be optimized in this way. A classic example is logistics. Numerous changes can be made within the logistics industry. This starts with the load carriers and outer packaging and ends with the transport. Large and extensive deliveries are usually transported using a truck. It is crucial that the transport vehicles are always fully utilized. Empty runs and part loads should be avoided.

What do you have to pay attention to during implementation?

In order to be able to implement sustainable changes, certain basic requirements must be met. After all, these are complex and time-consuming processes and restructurings. If targeted optimizations are to be carried out within a company in terms of climate and environmental protection, the employees must also be informed of this. It is also crucial that all employees are trained and introduced to this new topic. This is the only way that sustainable corporate management can achieve lasting success.

Future-oriented entrepreneurial thinking is also relevant. In order to provide the environment and the climate with a valuable service in the long term, it is not enough to change and optimize individual areas. Rather, the entire entrepreneurial mindset must be changed. What used to be promising is now considered outdated and harmful to the climate. This means that the implementation must be preceded by a complete change and optimization of entrepreneurial thinking.

