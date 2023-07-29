Climate and prosperity: Global warming is causing the economy to grow here

Opinion climate and prosperity

Winner Germany – Global warming is causing the economy to grow here

Status: 28.07.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

The rise in temperature not only has losers, says Thomas Mayer

Quelle: picture alliance/Zoonar/Wolfgang Filser; picture alliance/dpa/Marc Comes

Several studies confirm that there is a connection between climate and productivity. And that the north will benefit and the south will continue to come under pressure. It follows that regional measures to adapt to climate change would be correct. And no headless panic.

In their book “The Climate Trap”, the climate researcher Hans von Storch and the ethnologist Werner Krauß tell the story of the merging of climate science and politics. As a result, science became partisan, politics authoritarian—because it lost the ability to negotiate solutions—and society became divided.

Against this background, sober economic research hardly seems to be heard anymore, as its results are not suitable for dramatization. This is again shown by an analysis recently presented by three economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Economic history and common sense tell us that heat and cold, i.e. the climate, have an influence on productivity and prosperity. Heat makes physical and mental work difficult, cold forces protection from it.

The effects of heat are likely to be more difficult to control than those of cold. This is probably one reason – although not the main one – why people in the countries of the “Global South”, where it is warmer, are on average less productive and therefore poorer than people in the North.

What follows from this insight for future economic development in a warming world? Gregory Casey, Stephie Fried, and Ethan Goode examined air temperature and economic development data from 155 countries to examine the relationship between changes in temperature and real gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

GDP per capita stands for both the productivity and the prosperity of a country. The temperature change is likely to affect the level and not the growth rate of productivity.

Warming losers and winners

An average temperature of 13 degrees Celsius per year is ideal. For example, if the temperature rises by one degree, productivity would increase by 0.71 percent in Sweden, a relatively cold country, and fall by 1.05 percent in India, where it is already hot.

The economists use the relationship they found to forecast the effects of an unchecked temperature increase of around four degrees relative to the average from 1986 to 2005 (so-called representative concentration path RCP 8.5 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change). They find that, on average, world GDP per capita in 2100 would be 3.4 percent below what it would be without temperature rise.

For an overly pessimistic temperature scenario with a lifespan of almost 80 years, this is a surprisingly small deviation. And there are not only losers, but also winners. Per capita GDP is likely to increase by 6 percent in colder countries such as Finland, 4.3 percent in Sweden and 1.7 percent in Germany.

Hot countries are losing, from minus 2.1 percent in Spain to minus 8.5 percent in India and minus ten percent in Benin.

The projected losses from unchecked temperature rise are manageable and significantly lower than British economist Nicholas Stern’s controversial “Stern Report” from 2006. But they do agree with the results of a 2017 study by the International Monetary Fund.

There, too, the north is benefiting from the rise in temperature, while the south is losing. Although climate change is a global phenomenon, its effects vary greatly from region to region. Regional adaptation measures are therefore even more important than the global reduction of greenhouse gases. But the most important thing would be to take a sober look at climate change rather than the current hysteria.

Thomas Mayer is founding director of the Flossbach von Storch Research Institute.

