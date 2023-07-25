Climate Change and the Rhodes Fire: Experts on the Future of Tourism

Thousands of tourists had to be evacuated because of the forest fires on the Mediterranean island of Rhodes. picture alliance / AA | Lefty Damian

The forest fires on the holiday island of Rhodes have alarmed the tourism industry.

Heat and fire also hit other Mediterranean destinations in high season.

Business Insider asked experts how they see the future of tourism in one of the world‘s most visited regions.

First came the heat, then the devastating fire: the forest fires in the southeast of the Greek island of Rhodes turned the summer vacation of thousands of Germans into a nightmare trip. The tourism industry was still relaxed about the extreme temperatures on the Mediterranean Sea. But since the weekend, flames and fleeing tourists have dominated the picture of the holiday island. According to the authorities, Greece started the largest evacuation operation ever.

According to its own statements, the travel group TUI alone had around 39,000 vacationers on Rhodes, 7,800 of them were affected by the forest fires. The big tour operators are in crisis mode, whether TUI, DER Touristik or FTI – nobody is sending travelers to the island for the time being. Your customers are careful too. “The guests want to wait and see and are grateful for the possibility of rebooking or canceling free of charge,” reports Marija Linnhoff, head of the Association of Independent Self-employed Travel Agencies (VUSR) of worried calls to her member offices.

