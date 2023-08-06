Climate change: France: postman against heat deaths

The French Health Minister Jean-François Mattei only became concerned about the situation in the hospitals in the hot summer of 2003.

Photo: AFP/Thomas Coex

The fact that summer heat waves like this year in southern Europe are causing the death rate to increase has long been considered natural and inevitable. But 20 years ago, many French people were in shock when, in the unusually hot summer of 2003, August alone, with its heat waves lasting several days, claimed around 15,000 additional lives. Of these, a third was in the Paris region and half were of retirement age.

It is obvious that the summer heat waves, which are occurring more and more frequently as a result of climate change, are driving up mortality. But despite the record summer in France at the time, there was only speculation about the dimensions, even among experts. Now the statistical office and the state health authority have conducted an investigation for the first time. The result was presented to the public in July. According to this, between 2014 and 2022 in the summer, i.e. between June 1st and September 15th, around 33,000 more people died than in the previous ten years. Analogous to the number of heat wave days in the individual years, there were between 1,000 and 7,000 more deaths than usual. In 2020, around 2,000 more fatalities were counted, in 2018 there were around 4,000, while in 2022 more than 7,000 victims reached a new high.

A heat wave occurs when, for at least three days in a row, the daytime and nighttime temperatures do not fall below a certain value, which varies according to the geographical zone. According to the state weather agency Météo France, it is 31°C during the day and 18°C ​​at night in the north, while in southern France it is 36°C during the day and 22°C at night. These are average values, while peak temperatures can reach more than 35°C and sometimes even up to 40°C for short periods or even for a few days. However, the number of victims does not only depend on the temperature, but can also increase, for example when breathing air is polluted with fine dust, ozone or the smoke of large-scale forest fires, which then results in a significantly higher mortality rate.

Unforgotten in France to this day are the television images of Patrick Pelloux, President of the Association of Paramedics, who in the summer of 2003 described the catastrophic situation in the completely overwhelmed emergency rooms of the hospitals in moving words and pictures. There, the corridors were full of people carrying heat victims, and the far too few doctors could not keep up with the emergency care. On the other hand, the Minister of Health in a polo shirt, who was tracked down by journalists on vacation and questioned about the government’s countermeasures, only uttered empty phrases in front of the television cameras.

To prevent something like this from happening again, various action plans were drawn up in the years that followed. For example, Météo France was obliged to warn of impending heat waves in good time via the media. The social services of the cities and municipalities can refer to lists on which particularly vulnerable old people are identified. They are regularly visited or called to find out how they are and to offer help. All retirement and nursing homes now have at least one large room with air conditioning, where the inmates spend most of the day and where seniors from the area are also welcome.

The younger French, who are mostly convinced that they can cope with high temperatures without any problems, are given tips for jogging or other sports, which should be postponed to the slightly cooler morning hours if possible. The precautions also include state support for construction work on poorly insulated apartments, which are thereby made more resistant to both cold and heat. This year, the Ministry of Health combined and expanded the numerous measures that have not yet been networked with each other into a national “heat wave plan”. It was presented to the public last June.

This plan is divided into 15 priority measures, which will be used nationwide for the first time this summer. The two billion euros needed for this per year will be provided from the »Climate Change Fund«. This includes special care for the elderly. The mailmen of the post office and young members of the relief services are also used for this. The temperature in the schools is constantly monitored and, if threshold values ​​are exceeded, classes are canceled for most students, while cooler rooms can be rented at short notice for the Abitur exams. The heat wave warning information network will be expanded to include the possibility for citizens to register their mobile phone number in order to receive SMS alerts and tips on what to do in the heat.

Specific information is also published for commercial and industrial companies on how they can optimize working conditions. There is special advice for construction companies, such as bringing their working hours forward, as their employees work outdoors and are therefore most exposed to the heat. Finally, the state agency for ecological change offers cities and communities free concepts for the creation of shady, green and fountain-equipped »freshness islands«.

