Other than acceleration. The progress made by the G7 economies against climate change is still insufficient, so much so that the goals set for COP27 appear increasingly out of reach. But Italy is the exception.

Thus the new analysis of the CDP and the strategic consulting company Oliver Wyman according to whom the societies Italian and German are the ones that have made the most progress, given that collective emissions would lead to an increase in global warming of “just” 2,2°C. The two leading nations are followed by France (2,3°C), From United Kingdom (2,6°C) and the United States (2,8°C), while Canadian companies are the worst of the G7, with 3,1°C.

The key aspect that emerges from this research is the clear and consistent outperformance of European companies compared to North American and Asian companies in all sectors, as stated in a note. For example, with regard to energy production, Europe records a level of overheating of 1.9 ° C, compared to 2.1 ° C for North American companies and 3 ° C for Asian companies. Not surprisingly, the energy sector objectives set in Europe are much more stringent, with a policy of containment within 2 ° C (or even more ambitious) that covers 80% of current emissions. Overall, European companies recorded progress, going from an increase in temperatures of 2.7 ° C in 2020 to 2.4 ° C in 2022, largely due to the large increase in 2021 – equal to 85% – of companies with science-based emission reduction targets. Laurent Babikian, CDP’s Global Director Capital Markets, said: “The most important factor for a rapid reduction of emissions in line with the Paris Agreement is the setting of ambitious targets. It is not acceptable for any country, much less for the world‘s most advanced economies, to have sectors that still show such little ambition. With this information, governments, regulators, investors and the public must demand more from companies with a high environmental impact that have not yet set climate targets. Although the voices of these players are rising, we must ensure that the road to 1.5 ° C remains viable, also in view of COP27. Companies with high levels of emissions, their investors and lenders must immediately set and honor their goals through credible transition plans to enable us to reach this milestone. “