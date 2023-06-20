Climate change, Italy the most vulnerable country among the major European economies

Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy is the most vulnerable country in Europe to the risks associated with climate change and, in the worst-case scenario, the transition could cost up to 17.5 trillion euros over thirty years. This is the result of the climate stress test on the major European economies carried out by Scope Ratings, a rating agency that evaluates – with the Macroeconomic Climate Stress Test (MCST) of Scope Esg – the impact of risks in the coming decades. The index examines both physical risks, associated with temperature (chronic risk), river flooding and drought (acute risk), and transitional risks along the entire economic value chain, linked to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse (Scope-1, Scope-2 and Scope-3).

An impact on cumulative GDP of 14.5%

“By applying Mcst to the five major European economies – Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands – it emerges that Italy is the country most at risk, should the scenario become even more adverse in the coming decades”, explains Hazem Krichene, senior director climate economist at Scope Esg, adding that “climate change in a delayed transition could hypothetically cost 17.5 trillion euros between 2020 and 2050, equal to 14.5% of GDP”.

Conversely, Germany appears to be the country least exposed to climate risk, in such a scenario, with an estimated cost of 7.1 trillion euros (3.2% of cumulative GDP between 2020 and 2050). For the five largest economies of the European Union, the costs linked to a late transition total 41 trillion (6.3% of cumulative GDP) but the losses are not evenly distributed over the thirty years and will be higher in some years compared to others with a surge since 2035.

The three scenarios

The Mcst methodology projects climate risks into the three scenarios developed by the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS): ordered scenario, which envisages the gradual introduction of stringent policies; messy scenario (delayed), with divergent policies between sectors for the achievement of Net Zero and more stringent starting from 2030; greenhouse scenario, equivalent to inactivity on the front of policies for the containment of climate change.

The report shows that the costs are disproportionately distributed, with Spain closely following Italy showing an economic impact, in the event of a late transition, equal to around 10.5% of GDP, while the the Netherlands (close to 6%) and France (just above 4.5%), in addition to Germany. The two Mediterranean countries (Italy and Spain) – according to the report’s estimates – are also exposed to the chronic physical risk associated with the increase in temperatures, with annual economic losses of 8.7% and 6.5% respectively. cause of drought.

