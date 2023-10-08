Climate change – When the weather endangers world trade – News

Contents

Extreme weather phenomena have a direct impact on world trade. The weather professionals at the World Meteorological Organization want to make better use of weather data to reduce the negative consequences and secure the world‘s supply of vital goods.

Roberta Boscolo is certain: The hot, dry summer has created problems in many places around the world: when growing food or transporting it. Boscolo is scientific director at the headquarters of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva.

It’s like the weather is on steroids.

At the headquarters, the specialist has access to weather and climate data from the last decades and even centuries. And she’s worried: “It’s as if the weather is on steroids, doped up with these temperatures that are triggering ever-increasing extreme events such as floods, drought or fires.”

Roberta Boscolo calculates: If the atmosphere is one degree higher, it can absorb seven percent more moisture. And this often results in heavy rainfall that accumulates.

Caption: WMO scientist Roberta Boscolo wants to make weather data accessible to everyone in the world. SRF/Dario Pelosi

The sea level, in turn, is rising partly because of the melting ice at the poles, but also because the sea absorbs a lot of heat. And what is warm expands. The consequences of these weather processes put the transport infrastructure at long-term risk.

“The data to better predict and assess such extreme weather phenomena actually exists,” says the WMO specialist. The problem is that they are often not available to everyone. «The data must be accessible to everyone. And this data needs to be translated so that it can be interpreted more easily.” In this way, people around the world could also draw their conclusions from the weather data.

Weather Enterprise: data for everyone

Poorer countries in particular can hardly afford expensive analysis infrastructures, Roberta Boscolo points out. That’s why she wants to rely on cooperation between states and private individuals: the Weather Enterprise.

“The idea is that all organizations around the world work together and provide the whole world with weather data in order to reduce the impact of such weather phenomena.”

Legend: This cow is waiting to be rescued. The approaching forest fire has deprived her of her livelihood. (Image from Turkey from 2021) AP Photo/Emre Tazegul

The goal must be, on the one hand, to make the world more resilient when it is affected. On the other hand, heavy precipitation, drought and storm winds must be able to be predicted earlier so that one can protect against them.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also relying on data to better prepare countries for increasingly extreme weather events. IMF researcher Robin Koepke relies on the Portwatch platform.

Portwatch: A new tool from the IMF

Open box Close box

In November, the International Monetary Fund launched the “Portwatch” platform. It analyzes the activities of 1,400 ports and 120,000 transport ships on the world‘s oceans. And it was fed data on weather problems and other disasters and their impact on ports and shipping routes. The freely available database is intended to help in the event of acute problems and to predict their impact on the supply of goods. At the same time, it should also detect potential problems early and sound the alarm.

The tool analyzes shipping routes and weather data. “On the one hand, global ports like Rotterdam and Shanghai benefit from this,” explains economist Robin Koepke. Above all, the platform is intended to benefit small island states. On the one hand, they are directly affected by weather phenomena. At the same time, they are dependent on the import of trade goods, which can be endangered by weather phenomena.

Robin Koepke from the IMF and Roberta Boscolo from the WMO hope to use data analyzes to get a better handle on the consequences of climate change with increasingly extreme weather phenomena. However, they cannot address the causes of climate change.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

