Home » Climate conference: The world needs to “accept some realities”, says Sultan Al Jaber
Business

Climate conference: The world needs to “accept some realities”, says Sultan Al Jaber

by admin
Climate conference: The world needs to “accept some realities”, says Sultan Al Jaber

Dhe United Nations should also agree on a global expansion target for renewable energies at the forthcoming world climate conference in Dubai. This proposal by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) was supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

In December, the 28th “Conference of the Parties” of the World Climate Conference (COP28) should agree on the new goal, Scholz suggested. This would send a “clear signal”. Baerbock promoted your proposal, arguing that renewable energy is “instantly available” and “cheaper than any other power source.”

There is a broad consensus on the magnitude of the challenge of a global agreement on renewable energy. Like Baerbock, COP President-elect Al Jaber said global renewable energy needs to triple by 2030 and carbon emissions nearly halve. However, at the Berlin conference there were already signs of slightly different opinions on the choice of means.

See also  The first SUV of Changan Deep Blue officially debuted to help the brand enter the medium-sized SUV market

You may also like

Online giant: Experts warn of the dangers of...

Recycling, old mattresses come back to life thanks...

Tim: accelerates on the stock exchange, MEF in...

Parties – Birthler sees the East Greens in...

Work, integration and good flexibility in the new...

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of...

2060 more than five million fewer workers in...

Bonus sight 2023, what it provides and how...

Equities: Now could be a good time for...

From work, for those who can be employed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy