Dhe United Nations should also agree on a global expansion target for renewable energies at the forthcoming world climate conference in Dubai. This proposal by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) was supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

In December, the 28th “Conference of the Parties” of the World Climate Conference (COP28) should agree on the new goal, Scholz suggested. This would send a “clear signal”. Baerbock promoted your proposal, arguing that renewable energy is “instantly available” and “cheaper than any other power source.”

There is a broad consensus on the magnitude of the challenge of a global agreement on renewable energy. Like Baerbock, COP President-elect Al Jaber said global renewable energy needs to triple by 2030 and carbon emissions nearly halve. However, at the Berlin conference there were already signs of slightly different opinions on the choice of means.