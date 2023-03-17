The EU Commission has set out how the EU should compete in the global race for green industries. An overview.

It’s all about this: The European Union, the USA, China and also Japan are courting so-called green industries to settle in their areas. The US plans to provide nearly $370 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for green technology companies. China and Japan have also announced investments in the hundreds of billions.

The EU Commission has now presented its industry support package: the so-called “Net Zero Law”. On the one hand, the EU wants to promote climate-friendly technologies in order to become climate-neutral by 2050. So only as much CO2 should be emitted as is absorbed. On the other hand, the law is also the EU’s answer to the industrial support programs in other regions of the world.

The EU Commission proposes: The EU wants to promote industries that it sees as crucial on the way to climate neutrality. These include the production of solar cells, wind turbines, heat pumps and batteries. In these areas, among other things, faster approval procedures should apply. Nuclear energy generation is also to be promoted – provided it is a matter of modular small reactors or other “advanced technologies”. The 27 EU states and the European Parliament must now negotiate a final version of the proposed law. Last week, the EU also relaxed the subsidy rules for green industries – limited until 2025.

Is a subsidy race looming? Smaller EU states in particular fear that larger countries such as Germany or France will benefit from looser subsidy rules, as they could invest more money than small states. This could result in a race not only between the USA, China and the EU to attract cleantech companies, but also intensified within the EU between the individual member states. There is a risk of distortion of the European internal market

A so-called European solidarity fund could counteract such distortions. The Commission intends to present concrete proposals for such a fund by the summer. The key question: where does the money come from? One possibility would be for the states to increase their contributions to the EU budget. Above all, however, there is the idea of ​​financing such a fund by taking on joint EU debt – just as the EU did with the Corona reconstruction fund. However, taking on joint debts has long been a taboo for many EU countries, and they don’t want to break this taboo again. It is therefore questionable whether taking on new debt would find the approval of the member states