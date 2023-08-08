Economy Climate Fund 2024

The federal government wants to invest almost 58 billion euros in green transformation

Deutsche Bahn is to receive more than 12 billion euros from the climate fund by 2027

On the way to climate neutrality, the federal government is planning high investments in the coming year. Money should flow primarily into energy-efficient buildings. Billions could also be made available for the dilapidated rail network.

The federal government’s long-awaited economic plan for the climate and transformation fund (KTF) envisages spending around 57.6 billion euros in the coming year. This is reported by the German Press Agency and the Reuters news agency. The plan regulates in detail the expenses and income of the fund, which according to the financial plan should no longer receive subsidies from the federal budget until 2027. According to the draft by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), available to Reuters, the focus of funding is on the building sector, with 18.8 billion euros for energy-efficient buildings alone.

For the funding under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), which has been financed entirely from federal funds since July 1, 2022, 12.6 billion euros are planned for the coming year. The further development of electromobility, including the expansion of the charging infrastructure, is to be funded with around 4.7 billion euros.

In addition, investments in the railway infrastructure in the KTF are planned for the first time, amounting to four billion euros for 2024. According to the dpa, Deutsche Bahn should even receive a total of 12.5 billion euros by 2027. Accordingly, the railway will make its own contribution of three billion euros. The rail network is partially dilapidated and is to be fundamentally renovated in the coming years.

Around four billion euros are available in 2024 to promote semiconductor production and around 3.8 billion euros in total for the development of the hydrogen industry. Overall, the federal government wants to subsidize semiconductor projects with 20 billion euros. From 2024 the money will come from the KTF, including up to five billion euros for a semiconductor factory of the Taiwanese TSMC in Dresden.

The draft also shows that the federal government expects significant additional income from the carbon dioxide price for 2024, which consumers have to pay when heating with gas and oil and when filling up. The price should rise from the current 30 euros to 40 euros per tonne of CO₂, as Reuters learned from the governing coalition. The draft estimates revenue from national CO₂ pricing of a good 10.9 billion euros for 2024. That would be around 2.3 billion euros more than this year.

According to information from government circles, the draft was submitted to the departmental vote. It is considered to have been decided by the cabinet if none of the ministries object by Wednesday afternoon. The economic plan will be discussed in the Bundestag at the beginning of September together with the draft for the 2024 federal budget and the financial plan up to 2027.

