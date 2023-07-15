Climate inequality: fair taxes for a sustainable future

The climate crisis is characterized by significant inequality. It is now encroaching on the basis of life and social organization and is thus shaking the foundations of our society. But its impacts are not evenly distributed globally: on average, low- and middle-income countries are hit harder than affluent countries. At the same time, however, the climate crisis is also characterized by significant inequalities within countries.

Current research shows that global greenhouse gas emissions are mainly caused by a relatively small proportion of the population from emerging countries like China and India, as well as rich countries like the US and EU member states. At the same time, people with low incomes and assets are particularly hard hit by numerous climate impacts. This imbalance does not just run between the countries but also within the countries.

Data for climate inequality is provided by the Climate Inequality Report. The report sheds light on the different dimensions of climate inequality in a systematic and detailed analysis, focusing on low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, the study links these findings with additional empirical work and expert interviews. Ways for a new development cooperation, social and tax policy are identified that fight the climate crisis at the root.

The most important insights

All humans contribute to global emissions, but not to the same extent. The top 10 percent of global CO2 emitters cause almost half of all greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to the obvious aspect of justice, this also points to a question of efficiency: it would be significantly less expensive to start with the top emitters to reduce CO2 emissions. This could create an incentive to propose policies targeting the top emitters group.

The comparison of population groups by income, i.e. the 50 percent with the lowest income, the middle 40 percent and the 10 percent with the highest income in relation to

Climate crisis losses, emissions, financing capacities of global climate protection measures

provides an impressive snapshot of climate-related inequalities. It thus offers a good indication of which groups would have to contribute particularly heavily to the financing of measures to combat climate inequality (see graphic).

In order to accelerate the energy transition, it is crucial to understand who benefits and who loses from it. The study shows that the biggest CO2 emitters are probably relatively well protected from the negative consequences of the climate crisis. As a result, the incentive for top emitters to reduce their emissions is not necessarily equal to the damage their emissions cause. This also applies both at the international level as well within the countries. The quantification of inequalities

in causing CO2 emissions and in being affected by their consequences

enables these questions to be made clearer and political conclusions to be drawn from them. They are the basis for public debates on effective climate policy.

The emission inequalities within of countries are greater than the inequalities between the countries. The consumption and investment patterns of a relatively small group of the population contribute disproportionately, directly or indirectly, to greenhouse gases. While inequalities in emissions between countries are significant, the overall inequality in global emissions is now largely driven by inequalities within of countries explained.

Overcoming global poverty is possible without exceeding global carbon budgets. New research contradicts the notion that ending global poverty would use most of the remaining carbon budget to meet the Paris climate targets. The goal of lifting everyone out of poverty does not have to have a major negative impact on combating the climate crisis. The carbon budget needed to eradicate poverty is small compared to the footprint of the world‘s largest emitters. With well-designed redistribution and climate policies, the impact of poverty reduction on total emissions can be further reduced.

The climate crisis contributes in many ways to economic and material hardships that are now well documented. It exacerbates low agricultural productivity in poorer countries and their water scarcity and security. Heat waves have a significant impact on mortality, particularly in vulnerable urban centers. Tropical cyclones and flooding will continue to displace millions of people, particularly in low-income countries, and sea-level rise will make large stretches of coastline uninhabitable. While such events will affect regions as a whole, studies indicate a strong socio-economic link between being affected and current living conditions. The already worst off are more affected by the consequences of climate change than the rest of the population. The broad spectrum of the already visible effects of the climate crisis shows that for the Mitigation, i.e. the containment of the climate crisis, every fraction of a degree counts. It follows that every tonne of CO2 reduction is as important as every dollar customizationfinancing.

As a direct consequence, all governments must reconsider their mitigation goals, particularly those with historical responsibility for particularly high CO2 emissions. This includes the major emerging economies as emissions continue to rise.

recommendations

1. Significant investment is needed in compiling and collecting statistics on climate inequality in all countries. The current state of public statistics on this subject is very incomplete and lags behind the release of other economic indicators.

2. The climate financing commitments must be kept, which requires increased efforts and increased international development assistance. The decision by COP 27 in Sharm el-Sheikh to set up a climate damage fund is a step in the right direction. But the timetable for setting up the fund is very short (COP 28) and politically sensitive questions remain unanswered: who benefits and who pays? The financial flows for the adaptation are too small for the actual needs. New financing mechanisms are needed, such as a “1.5 percent for 1.5 degrees” wealth tax.

3. However, international transfers will not be enough to eliminate climate inequalities. Far-reaching changes in international and national tax systems will be necessaryto increase tax progression and revenue and ensure that the costs of mitigation and adaptation are evenly distributed across the population.

Revision of multinational taxation Strengthening the position of low- and middle-income countries. It has been shown that these countries would not benefit much from the recently proposed multinational taxation (discussed under the auspices of the OECD). But global profits, currently undertaxed, could become a sustainable revenue stream for low- and middle-income countries.

Increasing the progressiveness of national tax systems, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Many countries still do not have progressive capital gains taxes, top inheritance taxes, or progressive property taxes that would provide significant revenue to support low-income groups without hurting economic growth or the middle class. It takes greater effort, including funding from donors and national governments, to help low- and middle-income countries modernize their tax systems (for rich countries, this effort often begins at home).

Harvest the “low-hanging” fruit. Certain measures (e.g., taxes on excess profits) that are relatively easily achievable could help fund adaptation and mitigation without disproportionately burdening low- and middle-income groups.

4. Earn more but also spend better by learning from successful experiences abroad. The phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies in a country like Indonesia suggests that potential fuel price hikes do not necessarily translate into welfare losses for the poor, if offset by targeted welfare reforms for the population at large (e.g. health insurance) and specific support for households be accompanied with low income. Targeted transfers are another example of a robust tool to reduce inequality in the immediate impacts of climate-related disasters. They have also proven to be an effective measure for climate-resilient development.

5. Systematic investigation of both intended and unintended consequences of climate and development policies across income and wealth groups. Such a report provides an inequality check matrix for development cooperation and national policies. This helps political decision-makers, project developers or civil society actors to formulate their own impact indicators and then to evaluate political measures.

This is a German summary of the research results from the Climate Inequality Report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

