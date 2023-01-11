Home Business climate is not the Fed’s purview
The member of the executive board of the ECB, Isabel Schnabelsaid interest rates in the eurozone need to rise further to ease inflationary pressures.

“L’inflation it won’t subside on its own,” Schnabel said at the conference Riksbank a Stockholmheld in honor of Stefan Ingves, who recently finished a 17-year stint as head of Sweden’s central bank. “Interest rates will need to increase significantly again at a steady pace to reach levels restrictive enough to ensure a timely return of inflation to our medium-term target of 2%”Schnabel said.

Despite overall eurozone inflation falling from highs in recent months, ECB officials said they are adamant that monetary policy needs to be tightened further to address the growth in underlying prices which hit a record high in December.
A stronger-than-expected eurozone economy, yesterday’s estimates by suggested Goldman Sachsis reinforcing their policy tightening strategy.
Schnabel dismissed complaints that higher borrowing costs complicate Europe’s green transition by making necessary investments more expensive.

“While the higher cost of credit will make financing renewable energy and green technologies more expensive, it would be misguided to use higher interest rates as a scapegoat for further delaying the green transition“said Schnabel.

Schnabel also signaled a potential shift in stance on how the ECB can help green the economy. While ECB officials have in the past pledged to consider environmental standards when reinvesting maturing corporate bonds, they currently do not swap assets issued by polluting industries for cleaner options. “In the absence of reinvestments, an active portfolio reshuffling towards greener issuers should be considered”Schnabel said.

Any attempt to green the ECB’s bond portfolio must also consider its sovereign bond portfolio, he said – “particularly in light of the ECB’s new forward guidance, potentially including a structural bond portfolio.

FED, Powell, climate policies are up to US lawmakers not us

In his speech on Tuesday again at the Riksbank conference, the number one of the FED, Powell has faced calls from some US lawmakers that the Fed use its regulatory powers to address the climate change. Powell said the Fed should “stick to our mandate and do not deviate from our objectives to pursue social benefits that are not strictly related to our mandate.”

The Fed has asked big US banks to examine their financial readiness in the event of major climate-related events like hurricanes and floods, and so Governor Powell said this is the best they can do about it.

“Decisions on policies to address climate change should be made by elected branches of government and therefore reflect the will of the public expressed through elections,” he said. “But without explicit legislation from Congress, it would be inappropriate for us to use monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals. We are not, and will not be, a “climate policy-maker”.

