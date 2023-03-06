Home Business Climate lawsuits: “What is not successful today can be successful tomorrow” | Podcast Economics | DW
by admin
When it comes to protecting the climate, the courts are increasingly called upon. There have already been several climate lawsuits against states. In Germany, for example, the government had to readjust its climate policy after a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in 2021.

In the meantime, however, more and more companies are being sued – also in Germany. Car manufacturers such as VW, Mercedes or BMW are or have been in court because their products – according to the plaintiffs – contribute to climate change. A case has also been running against RWE since 2015, which was initiated by a Peruvian mountain guide.

We spoke to Marc-Philippe Weller about the significance and chances of success of such climate lawsuits. He is Director at the Institute for Foreign and International Private and Business Law at the University of Heidelberg.

