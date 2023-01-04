Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy, only one in five companies will be able to achieve climate goals, with zero emissions, by 2050 if it does not accelerate on technology and carbon intelligence. A figure that reflects a scenario in which Europe surpasses the United States in terms of awareness and commitment to the challenges of the environmental transition faced by companies. This is what emerges from the latest findings of the study Accenture “Accelerating global companies toward net zero by 2050”. In terms of objectives set for achieving net-zero, European companies are in fact ahead of those from overseas, 51% against 28%, out of a sample of 2,000 companies analyzed by Accenture.

The Italian framework

Despite a seven percentage point increase in decarbonisation goals compared to 2021, it is estimated that only 7% will be able to achieve their goals unless there is a change of course aimed at accelerating the processes aimed at reducing emissions.

«Under current conditions – comments Sandro Orneli, Accenture Europe Sustainability Strategy Lead – around 20% of Italian companies are able to achieve the net-zero objectives by 2050. A figure that confirms the greater commitment of European companies towards these challenges compared to what happens in the United States. 80%, however, are aware of a delay that affects the final results and that requires a new path, an accelerated transformation: it is no longer a question of starting a path of change but of doing so at a sustained pace. To do this, you need technology and skills».

Climate neutrality in the world

Although, for 84% of the international sample, made up of about 2,000 companies, sustainability remains a priority also at investment level, counting it among the objectives is no longer a sufficient guarantee of success.

Precise interventions are needed, starting with the implementation of advanced technologies (cloud, artificial intelligence, digital twin) capable of putting ESG data into a system: a data-driven and “carbon intelligent” approach that makes it possible to objectively and strategically evaluate the impact of sustainable commitment, attributing it an important specific weight in the decision-making process of organizations.