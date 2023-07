Tenants miss cost transparency, landlords lack sufficient room for manoeuvre. The pressure is constantly growing – because of rising rents anyway, because of stricter efficiency regulations and because of ever more capped surcharges. The new heating law now brings the next level of escalation. The state is forcing tenants and landlords into a permanent conflict over climate protection costs from which they can hardly escape. Like in an arena where you fight until someone falls over.

