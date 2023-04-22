Climate protection: Seagrass meadows in the Baltic Sea are ideal for storing carbon dioxide

Dhe water in the Kiel Fjord is still cold in April at a good seven degrees. The diver’s perspective Geomar Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research is better for Baltic Sea conditions this morning at a good two meters. In February, scientist Angela Stevenson and her colleague Tadhg O Corcora sowed seaweed seeds. With success. “There’s grass,” Stevenson cheers as he emerges from the test fields.

“Sea grasses are our coral reefs – they increase biodiversity and store carbon in the soil,” says biologist Thorsten Reusch. He heads the Marine Evolutionary Ecology in Kiel. Like whales, seagrasses returned to the water during evolution. “That made a whole range of adjustments necessary.”

The benefit of the plants for climate protection per square meter is similar to that of raised bogs, says Reusch. “A hectare of seagrass stores around two tons of carbon dioxide per year.” A total of around ten megatons of CO₂ are stored in seagrass beds in German waters. Seagrass leaves grow up to 1.50 meters long. If they die, they just sink to the bottom. In the past, roofs were covered with the hard-to-degrade grass.

also read

Today the focus is on the benefits of the plant for climate protection and biodiversity. “Seagrass meadows are real all-rounders when it comes to protecting our ecology,” says Schleswig-Holstein’s Environment Minister Tobias Goldschmidt (Greens). “They are places where plants and animals live and retreat, real hotspots for biodiversity.” Their CO₂ storage capacity makes them effective, natural climate protectors, says Goldschmidt.

However, the warming of the seas is endangering the seagrass meadows. “The Baltic Sea is even warming up three times faster than the world ocean,” says Reusch. “It has long since broken the Paris climate target of limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5 degrees.” For years, Reusch and his team have been observing how local seagrass develops at different temperatures in twelve containers not far from the Kiellinie promenade. The water in the tanks is always a certain number of degrees warmer than the fjord.

The team found out that the threshold for local seagrass is 25 to 26 degrees. “If this temperature is exceeded for a longer period of time in the summer heat, the meadows die off,” says Reusch. In the summer, his team wants to look for plants in the shallow water areas of the Bay of Kiel that have already been exposed to higher temperatures. “We hope that the genetic variation in our populations already contains individuals that are able to cope with future climate change. So we want to find the super seaweed that is already adapted to climate change.”

The Australian marine biologist Angela Stevenson dives in a seagrass meadow in the Kiel Fjord Source: Axel Heimken/dpa

Reusch draws his optimism from a comparison to corals. The situation is already as precarious as he expects seagrass to be in 10 or 15 years, says the scientist. Bleaching corals are a sign of heat stress. “But when coral banks die, there are always individual survivors, these are the so-called super corals,” he says. These could be bred for resettlement.

About 60 percent of the seagrass beds in the Baltic Sea have been lost

The people of Kiel have been planting seaweed themselves for two years. They started with offshoots. “Within a year, we were able to determine densities at two locations at the end of summer that a natural meadow in the vicinity also had,” says Reusch. The seagrass planted in a checkerboard pattern can already be seen on satellite images used by Google Maps. So far they have managed almost 3000 square meters. Because spreading offshoots is time-consuming, the team is researching a seed-based renaturation method.

There are now less than 300 square kilometers of seagrass meadows in the German Baltic Sea. “About 60 percent of the meadows have been lost since the beginning of the 19th century,” says Reusch. This estimate is based on historical data from Danish waters, which are comparable. “The Baltic Sea is still just within the tolerance of the local seagrass species,” says Reusch. There are 60 worldwide.

Last summer, the people of Kiel harvested the first 70,000 seeds from “their” meadows. That’s about the same amount as two jars of honey, or about 700 grams. “It’s like picking flowers on land,” says Stevenson. June is the best time to harvest. The Canadian came to northern Germany from British Columbia for work. Over winter, the seeds are stored at four degrees so that they do not germinate prematurely. “Our goal for this summer is to harvest one million seeds,” says Reusch.

The main reason for the decline in seagrass meadows is intensive agriculture, according to Thorsten Reusch, head of the research area Marine Ecology Source: dpa

Further offshoots are to be released later with the help of amateurs in the mucous estuary. The first of two multi-day training courses for these divers starts at the beginning of May at the Schlei. The interest is great, both are fully booked. Up until about 15 years ago there were extensive seagrass meadows in the Schlei. “We don’t know why they disappeared,” says Reusch. In 2021, his team planted the first plants there again.

The main reason for the general decline in seagrass meadows is intensive agriculture, says Reusch. Nitrate inputs via the groundwater or via streams directly from fields promote the growth of plankton algae in the Baltic Sea. They take away light and, in extreme cases, suffocate the seaweed. “There’s a simple equation: the clearer the water, the more seaweed there is.”

Seagrass meadows are home to many sea creatures

The seagrass meadows develop differently on the Schleswig-Holstein Baltic Sea coast. “The Flensburg Fjord and parts of the Eckernförde Bay are deteriorating, as is the Schlei. The water quality in the Bay of Lübeck, on the other hand, is improving,” says Reusch. Pollutant inputs from agriculture must be reduced. “But I am against one-sided agricultural bashing. As long as we see it as a human right to be able to buy a cutlet for 99 cents in a discount store, it won’t work.”

Using models, the researchers from Kiel have calculated that the number of meadows in German waters could be significantly increased simply by permanently reducing pollutant inputs. “Improved water quality could result in around 50 square kilometers in the long term,” says Reusch. “With a reconstruction we can make a contribution to the German balance sheet in terms of CO₂ emissions.”

For him, seagrass also plays a major role in species protection. “Anyone who dives or snorkels over seagrass meadows only sees green at first,” says Reusch. But there is a lot hidden in between, from various crabs to snails and fish. “Young cod and herring seek shelter there. Herring lay their eggs there.” They also strengthen the seabed and prevent sand shifting.

From the point of view of the state government, renaturation makes sense. Which areas are suitable for replanting should be determined together with Geomar. Extensive seagrass meadows contribute to the natural protection of the coasts because they dampen waves, says Minister Goldschmidt. “We want to use their strengths to protect our livelihoods even more in the future. Therefore, as a country, we are looking at where resettlements make sense.”

The Kiel seaweed researchers have also gained another insight that will particularly please bathers: “Seaweed reduces the vibrio load in summer,” says Reusch. “The water quality in the strict sense is improved by the presence of seaweed.” Vibrionen are bacteria that spread along the entire Baltic Sea coast to the Baltic region. In rare cases, they can infect wounds, according to the Ministry of Health.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Aha! Ten minutes of everyday knowledge” is WELT’s knowledge podcast. Every Tuesday and Thursday we answer everyday questions from the field of science. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Amazon Music or directly via RSS feed.