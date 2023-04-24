Climate protection: two-thirds of Germans willing to make sacrifices

ZTwo out of three Germans are willing to limit themselves personally in the interests of climate protection. Accordingly, 68 percent of the participants in a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of WELT AM SONNTAG expressed their opinion. On the other hand, 19 percent of those surveyed decided on the answer: “I am generally not willing to sacrifice anything to achieve the climate protection goals.” A further 13 percent did not want to comment on this question.

Those who can imagine making cuts made it clear at which points they would be willing to do so. A survey by the opinion research institute YouGov and WELT am Sonntag shows where Germans want to make compromises – and where not.