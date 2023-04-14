Home Business Climate rescuers, mines, tech bargains – 23 stock ideas for 2023
Climate rescuers, mines, tech bargains – 23 stock ideas for 2023

Climate rescuers, mines, tech bargains – 23 stock ideas for 2023

Episode 243

In the first episode of the new year, financial journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz present their 23 investment ideas for a successful year on the stock market. And of course they also reveal what profits you can expect.

Other topics:

Second minus year at the Dax? – Bull and Bear reveal their price target for the end of the year

Big Tech after the sell-off – These stocks are worth checking out

Energy Prices Fall – Two chemical stocks that could benefit

End of the zero-Covid-strategy – is it worth betting on a comeback to China and if so, how?

Exceeded high in market interest rates? – This real estate stock is trading well below its intrinsic value

Decent returns on bond funds – This ETF offers a good entry level now

Alternative to Thelen, Beckers & Co. – This fund offers megatrends at half the price

