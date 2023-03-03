Fossil burning continues to increase, although green energy production is increasing at a faster rate. But it is not enough to achieve the Paris climate goals.

Energy-related CO₂ emissions increased again worldwide in 2022 – mainly because oil and coal consumption increased. The total CO₂ emissions rose by 0.9 percent to a total of 36.8 billion tons worldwide – more than ever before in one year.

The figure is below expectations, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), as the upsurge in green energy sources partially offset higher consumption of oil and coal. According to the IEA, without these “clean energies” the increase in CO₂ emissions would have been almost three times as high last year.

Much more green electricity produced

In 2022, more electricity was produced worldwide than in the previous year, as SRF business editor Philipp Erath explains. “90 percent of this additional production was due to wind and sun.”

In total, electricity production using these green methods amounted to 275 terawatt hours worldwide. For comparison: The Gösgen nuclear power plant in Switzerland produces around eight terawatt hours of electricity in one year.

Nevertheless, CO₂ emissions continue to grow

Despite this, the IEA warns that energy-related emissions are on an “unsustainable growth path” and are further driving climate change.

Energy-related emissions are greenhouse gases that result from the conversion of energy sources such as coal, oil or natural gas. These emissions account for more than three quarters of greenhouse gas emissions.

CO₂ emissions from coal rose by 1.6 percent last year – triggered by a switch in electricity production from gas to coal as a result of the energy crisis caused by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Natural gas emissions, on the other hand, fell by 1.6 percent – ​​on the one hand because Russia supplied less gas to Europe, but also because industry and consumers there reduced gas consumption. In contrast, CO₂ emissions from oil rose even more sharply in 2022 than those from coal, namely by 2.5 percent. However, they are still below pre-pandemic levels. Air travel, which continued to recover from the pandemic, accounted for about half of the year-on-year increase in oil emissions (Figures according to IEA).

Companies should take responsibility

IEA Director Fatih Birol called on companies that use fossil fuels to take their share of the responsibility in the fight against climate change. These companies are currently making record sales.

Therefore: “It is crucial that they review their strategies to ensure that they are geared towards meaningful emissions reductions,” stressed Birol.

Lifting of the corona measures as a driver

In 2021, global CO₂ emissions had increased by six percent to the then record value of 36.3 billion tons. The large increase at that time is mainly due to the restart of the global economy after the 2020 pandemic measures.

Decrease in EU, increase in US

While total CO₂ emissions fell by 2.5 percent last year in the EU, they increased by 0.8 percent in the USA. The main reason is the weather: while temperatures in Europe were rather high at the beginning of winter, the USA was hit by a cold snap. In the Asian emerging and developing countries – excluding China, where emissions remained stable last year compared to 2021 – CO₂ emissions increased by 4.2 percent. This reflects rapid economic growth and higher energy demand in Asia, according to the IEA.

And because pandemic measures such as lockdowns were in force in many places in China last year, the CO₂ emissions of the world‘s largest emitter did not increase in 2022 compared to 2021.

Paris climate goals a long way off

This is also one reason why the increase in 2022 was comparatively moderate at 0.9 percent compared to 2021 – albeit still much too high to achieve the Paris climate goals.

These provide for a limitation of the temperature increase as a result of climate change by “well below two degrees”. This requires a rapid and massive reduction in global CO₂ emissions.