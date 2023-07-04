Clive Palmer: This man once wanted to have the Titanic built

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer, announced March 2, 2013 at a news conference in central London that he would build a replica version of the RMS Titanic. LEON NEAL / Staff

Clive Palmer is a billionaire commodity producer who made headlines in 2013 for wanting to replicate the RMS Titanic. The plan failed.

Now he is in the port of Hamburg with his yacht “Australia” until Thursday because he wants to go shopping there.

According to “Bild”, it should cost 162,000 euros to have the Palmers yacht filled up once. On the route between Australia and Europe this will be necessary more than once.

22,000 kilometers: That’s how far the sea route from Australia to the port of Hamburg is. Australian billionaire Clive Palmer didn’t let that distance deter him. Without further ado, he sailed them with his yacht “Australia”. First he docked in Kiel. Until Thursday he is in Hamburg in front of the Elbphilharmonie to visit the latter and go shopping. How can Palmer afford such a trip? He made his fortune in mining. It is valued at two billion US dollars.

Fill up once for 162,000 euros

A Malta flag is said to hang at the stern of the 56-meter-long “Australia”, like “Bildreported. She can accommodate twelve guests and twelve crew members. An Italian shipyard delivered her to Palmer about ten years ago. It is said to have cost him around 37 million euros. However, such a yacht also has running costs.

read too

OceanGate fired Titan’s pilot after he raised safety concerns – instead allowing the CFO to pilot the submarine

According to “Bild”, it should cost 162,000 euros to have the Palmers yacht filled up once. However, this only covers a distance of 9260 kilometers. Depending on how many ports Palmer wants to visit, the yacht will have to be refueled several times. According to “Bild”, the shortest way back to Perth alone would cost 88,440 euros in fuel. A more expensive venture for a shopping trip to Europe. So how can Palmer afford that?

This is what the “Australia” looks like, which is currently in the port of Hamburg. PICTURE: Jörg Köhnemann

Clive Palmer: a billionaire commodity producer

Palmer started out as a real estate agent on the Gold Coast. He later became a member of the Australian Parliament. Today, the 69-year-old Australian is primarily a producer of raw materials – and a self-made billionaire. His fortune is estimated at around two billion US dollars (1,836,160,000 euros).

In 2019, his fortune increased according to “Forbes‘ skyrocketed after a court ordered that the flow of iron ore licenses to his company ‘Mineralogy Pty Ltd.’ must be resumed. Palmer holds the licenses for the world‘s largest iron ore deposits from Pilbara in Western Australia. He works closely with Chinese companies on his mining deals.

In 1984 he founded “Mineralogy” and built a portfolio of iron ore, thermal coal and hydrocarbon assets. According to Forbes, he also owned Queensland Nickel, which operated a nickel and cobalt refinery that collapsed in 2016. Palmer is involved in litigation with multiple parties, including Australia’s corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

read too

110 years after the “Titanic” disaster, a replica of the luxury ship is to travel the same route as then

Palmer wanted to have the Titanic built in 2013

Eleven years ago, Palmer became known with the idea of ​​having the RMS Titanic built. For this he founded the “Blue Star Line Pty Ltd.” He wanted to invest 500 million euros to have a modern dream ship built, which is reminiscent of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 after a collision with an iceberg.

The Chinese shipyard CSC Jinling Shipyard was commissioned to do this. According to information from “Bild”, flow studies for the “Titanic II” with a 9.30 meter model were already being carried out in the Hamburg Shipbuilding Research Institute. In the end, however, the project failed due to a lack of investors. Palmer is married and has three children who may one day inherit his fortune.

read too

Titan company Ocean Gate still advertises expeditions to the wreck of the Titanic on its website

people

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

