Clochard beaten to death in Naples, the detention for the two 16-year-olds validated

Frederick Akwasi Adofo, Ghanaian clochard killed in Pomigliano

Homeless man beaten to death, the investigating judge validates the detention and orders prison for the two 16-year-olds accused of murder

The investigating judge of the Juvenile Court of Naples validated the arrest of the two 16-year-old boys accused of kicking and punching a forty-year-old Ghanaian in Pomigliano d’Arco (Naples) last Tuesday. The two were transferred to prison on charges of aggravated murder.

Aquarius Friederick, 40 years old, homeless, had been violently beaten in via Principe di Piemonte, the area where he slept on a bench and begged, and died in hospital. The carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna then carried out the restrictive measure which disputes the crime with the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons and cruelty. The clochard had also been attacked by a gang of very young people some time ago.

