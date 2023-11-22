Closing丨Beijing Securities 50 Index rose more than 8%, the short drama game sector performed strongly

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets saw significant movement on November 22, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index falling 0.79%, the Shenzhen Component Index falling 1.41%, and the ChiNext Index falling 1.73%. On the other hand, the BSE 50 Index rose by 8.43%.

In terms of sector performance, Shenzhen’s state-owned assets, short drama games, and automobile service sectors were among the top gainers on the day, while the CPO and integrated die-casting sectors experienced losses.

The short drama game sector in particular witnessed strong performance, with companies like Haikan, Tianwei Video, Huanrui Century, Simei Media, and Gravity Media trading at their daily limit by the end of the trading day.

In the scenic spots and tourism sector, Changbai Mountain and several other companies saw significant increases, with Changbai Mountain rising by more than 8% by the close of trading.

However, the complete automobile sector saw declines, with companies like BAIC Blue Valley, Haima Motor, and Dongfeng Motor falling by more than 4%.

Capital flows also reflected this mixed performance, with northbound funds selling a net 3.539 billion yuan throughout the day, and main funds seeing net inflows into the media, construction and decoration, and computer sectors, while experiencing net outflows from the power equipment, non-ferrous metals, and automobiles sectors.

From an institutional perspective, there are several viewpoints on the market outlook. CITIC Securities expects the A-share market to be more resilient in the first half of 2023, while CITIC Construction Investment recommends paying attention to data elements and investment opportunities in the AI security sector. GF Securities, on the other hand, expects a steady recovery in demand in 2024 and a potential increase in profitability for food companies due to falling prices of raw materials.

Overall, the market performance on November 22 reflects a mix of gains and losses across different sectors, indicating ongoing volatility and uncertainty in the stock market.

