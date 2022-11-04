On November 4, A shares rose in a straight line in the afternoon. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.43%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 3.2%, and the ChiNext Index rose 3.16%. The transaction value of the two cities exceeded one trillion yuan.

The industry sectors are all in the red, big consumption and new energy have collectively exploded, and the salt lake lithium extraction, automobile, tourism, and liquor stocks have led the gains.

Specifically, the salt lake lithium extraction sector was strong throughout the day. As of the close, Jiuwu Hi-Tech had a daily limit of 20%, and nearly 10 stocks such as Wharton Technology, Salt Lake, and Tibet Mining had a daily limit.

Liquor stocks continued to strengthen in the afternoon, with Golden Seed Wine up over 7%, Wuliangye and Luzhou Laojiao up over 6%, and Kweichow Moutai and Shede Liquor up over 5%.

Attractions and tourism sectors were the top gainers, Western Regions Tourism rose by more than 12%, Tianmu Lake and Zhongxin Tourism rose by more than 7%.

Wind data shows that northbound funds entered the market unilaterally, with a substantial net purchase of 9.993 billion yuan throughout the day, a new high since September 9; of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 3.775 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 6.218 billion yuan.

【Organization view】

Soochow Securities:The index still has upward momentum in the short and medium term. Investors are advised to continue to hold shares, and pay attention to the high-quality white horse leaders that have been deeply adjusted before and some high-performance varieties on the track.

Guosheng Securities:The indexes of the two cities rebounded strongly at the bottom of heavy volume. Although there are short-term shocks, they are benign. After the shocks are digested, the indexes are expected to rebound further, and may challenge the high point formed on October 18. Therefore, at present, it is possible to lighten the index-heavy stocks, and actively seize the opportunity to attract low prices when the index is adjusted, and gradually increase positions and increase positions, focusing on recent strong sectors such as semiconductors, Xinchuang, and pharmaceuticals.

Galaxy Securities:The centralized procurement policy affects market sentiment, and the overall valuation of the pharmaceutical sector remains low. At present, the short-term market of medicine is still dominated by policy trends. Investors are advised to pay close attention to the sentiment and intensity of the next pharmaceutical policy.