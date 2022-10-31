On October 31, the trend of A shares was divided in the afternoon. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.77%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.05%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.65%.

In terms of sectors, the concepts of smart government affairs and Xinchuang were strong throughout the day. The sectors of military industry, plantation, semiconductor and consumer electronics were active, and stocks in coal, oil and gas, shipping, banking and real estate fell.

Specifically, the state-owned cloud concept stocks were among the top gainers. As of the close, the daily limit of Yihualu and Tongxingbao was 20%, and the daily limit of many stocks such as Taiji Shares, Dataport, and Nantian Information.

The military sector was active, Bangyan Technology rose by more than 15%, Jingjia edged up by more than 12%, and Hongyuan Electronics rose by the daily limit.

The airport shipping sector led the decline, with Air China, Spring Airlines and Shanghai Airport all down more than 5%.

Wind data shows that the unilateral net sales of northbound funds were 9.012 billion yuan, and the cumulative reduction in positions in October reached 57.3 billion yuan. The monthly net sales reached a new high since March 2020.

【Organization view】

CITIC Securities:The continuous outflow of gaming-oriented foreign capital and the repositioning of domestic capital have induced the concentrated release of short-term emotional trading in A-shares. With the increasingly clear domestic fundamentals and policy expectations, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates as scheduled in November and the US mid-term elections will be implemented. The peak of the pressure of rapid devaluation of the RMB It has already passed, consolidate the foundation for the mid-term repair of the market, and the bottom of the market will be confirmed twice in this round, bringing a better buying point on the right side. It is recommended to continue to adhere to a balanced allocation, focusing on varieties with room for valuation switching and strong policy certainty next year.

CITIC Construction Investment:Looking ahead, the agency believes that the current grinding will continue. At present, the mid- and long-term allocation of A-share equity assets is extremely cost-effective, and there is limited room for further decline, so it should not be overly pessimistic. In terms of allocation ideas, considering that the industrial cycle and the marginal change of economic elasticity are not large, the industry allocation will continue to focus on the weak correlation direction of the total economic demand, and the operation will not chase after the dip.

Zheshang Securities:In the short term, the market has entered a rebound window, combining sentiment, capital and profitability. In the medium term, the market has ushered in a strategic bottom, new growth stocks have started to rise in an orderly manner, and the strategic importance of the allocation significance of the Science and Technology Innovation Board.