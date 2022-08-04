On August 4, the three major A-share stock indexes rose and fell, and bottomed out in the afternoon. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.69%, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.45%.

The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 899.4 billion yuan today, a decrease of 215.6 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

Individual stocks rose more and fell less, and more than 3,700 individual stocks rose.

On the disk, the concept of ultra-high voltage has lifted the rising tide, the concept of intelligent machines has been repeatedly active, and the liquor and brokerage sectors have strengthened in the afternoon; the silicone concept, CXO concept, tourism, semiconductor, Eastern Digital and Western Computing, lithium mining and other sectors are among the top gainers; military, automotive, etc. , coal, industrial machinery and other sectors are green.

The net sales of northbound funds were 3.205 billion yuan throughout the day; among them, the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.046 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.159 billion yuan.

【Organization view】

Sinolink Securities: In the short term, the factors driving the rebound, such as the recovery of the epidemic and the intensive introduction of policies, have weakened marginally, and the staged rebound has entered a stage of increased volatility. In addition, the short-term market may be disturbed by the performance expectations of the interim report, and the volatility of risk assets such as commodities will increase significantly, which will also have a certain impact on market risk appetite. In the medium term, the market will gradually transition from a rebound to a reversal in the second half of the year, and the index may reach new highs. The performance reversal will be the core driving force driving the market trend reversal. Even if the economy is inelastic in the second half of the year, the logic of improving profit margins cannot be ignored.

Galaxy Securities: The slow disclosure of semi-annual reports of A-share listed companies reveals certainty amid uncertainty. Structural income opportunities are still dominant in the future, specifically involving high-prosperity new energy tracks (including wind power, photovoltaics, hydropower, new energy vehicle industry chains, etc.), infrastructure construction theme sectors, and consumer sectors (food and beverage, medicine, transportation, etc.) and other industries), the theme of localization of scientific and technological innovation; upstream energy products, agricultural sectors, national defense and military industries, etc. Appropriate attention can be paid to high-quality real estate companies.

CICC: Policy-driven + accelerated development of electrochemical energy storage, opening up the energy storage temperature control market space. Electrochemical energy storage has become the mainstream of new energy storage installations in recent years because of its advantages of intelligent grid connection, fast response speed, and no geographical restrictions. With the large-scale energy storage projects and the widespread use of lithium battery energy storage, the heat generated by the energy storage system continues to rise. The demand for control will be greatly increased, and the market space is expected to open up.