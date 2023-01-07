On January 6, the three major stock indexes rose and fell back. As of the close, the Shanghai Index rose 0.08%, recording five consecutive positives; the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.32%; the ChiNext Index rose 0.95%.

In terms of sectors, the photovoltaic sector led the gains strongly, the concepts of automobiles, civil explosions, and supply and marketing cooperatives led the rise, while the concepts of tourism, education, retail, and data rights confirmation were sluggish throughout the day.

The photovoltaic sector set off a trend of daily limit. As of the close, Yubang New Materials had a 20% daily limit, Haiyou New Materials, Risen Energy, etc. rose by more than 10%, and more than 10 stocks such as Flat and Jingquanhua rose by more than 10%.

The concept of civil explosives performed strongly, and Guangdong Hongda’s daily limit, Tongde Chemical, Lingnan civil explosives, etc. all rose sharply.

According to Wind data, northbound funds once again bought 6.066 billion yuan in net purchases, and increased their positions continuously in the past 3 days. The cumulative net purchases in the 4 trading days of this week reached 20 billion yuan; The net purchase was 1.595 billion yuan.

【Institutional viewpoint】

Wanhe Securities:Factors affecting the market of the securities business sector mainly include liquidity, risk preference (policy), and profitability. The market of the sector is often the result of the resonance of the three factors. At present, judging from the winning rate and odds of the brokerage sector allocation, the sector has allocation value, and the industry’s “outperform” rating is maintained.

CITIC Securities:It is expected that in 2023, the real estate market will be low and then high, sales recovery will be earlier, and development investment recovery is expected to be later. The accumulated policies, superimposed on the economic fundamentals of post-epidemic recovery, will gradually drive the recovery of regional markets after the Spring Festival. Cherish policy opportunities and select stocks based on the three main lines of secondary differentiation, stock revitalization and refinancing.

Guotai Junan:The peak of the epidemic infection is accelerating, the recovery of consumption is more optimistic, and the macro policy dividend is expected to help revitalize consumption. Liquor is getting off to a good start and is advancing steadily. Under the pessimistic expectations, the sales performance of the Spring Festival is expected to improve beyond expectations. At the current stage, undervalued liquor has become the focus of allocation. In the mid-term recovery stage, growth will be added, and the leading liquor companies will stick to it for a long time.