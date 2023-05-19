Closing at +1.05% for Piazza Affari, leap by Interpump

Positive session for the Ftse Mib of Milan, up by 1.05% to 27,520 points. In Piazza Affari, Interpump stands out (+4.4%) after taking over 100% of the capital of the Waikato Group. Hera (+3.1%), Banca Mediolanum (+2.5%) and A2a (+2.3%) are also in tune, while Mps (-2%), Leonardo (-0.75%) and Banco bpm (-0.7%).

Slight declines on Wall Street, but the week remains positive in the wake of optimism on the near reaching of an agreement on the US debt ceiling. Meanwhile, traders are starting to question a pause in the Fed’s tightening cycle in June, which remains the most likely scenario nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the G7 summit in Japan has got underway until 21 May.

In the morning, the ECB’s economic bulletin was released, confirming its intention to raise rates again to deal with excessively high inflation. On the credit side, the report highlights the decline in loan demand and the tightening of financing conditions.

As regards monetary policy, a speech by Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB is expected tonight.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread narrowed slightly to 184 bp with the Italian ten-year yield falling to 4.26%, awaiting Moody’s verdict on Italy’s rating (currently Baa3 with negative outlook).

On Forex, the euro/dollar returns above 1.08 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) slips back below 76 dollars a barrel.

In the next octave, the spotlight will be on the core PCE deflator, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, as well as May’s preliminary PMIs and UK consumer prices. The minutes of the American central bank should also be monitored, pending any agreement on the debt ceiling.