Closing loopholes – Tesla makes money with loophole in CO₂ law – News

Business

by admin
Contents

A financial control report shows how the CO₂ Act is being circumvented. There are recommendations for adjustment.

Tesla has helped import thousands of gasoline-powered vehicles into Switzerland without having to pay a fine for high CO₂ emissions.

This is shown by a new audit report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office. Now the Environment and Energy Department wants to examine adjustments to the sanctions regime in order to make such legally legal deals more difficult.

Clean cars offer loopholes

When imported into Switzerland, cars may not exceed a certain upper limit for CO₂ emissions. Otherwise the importer has to pay a penalty. This is what the CO₂ law wants.

However, this target value is not calculated for each vehicle individually, but for the entire fleet. And: the heavier the fleet, the more CO₂ it can emit.

Why is it only responding now?


open box
Box zuklappen

There have been critical media reports about possible loopholes for a long time.

Christoph Schreyer from the Federal Office of Energy explains why there was no earlier reaction: “The entire regulation is ultimately the result of a political process, a weighing of interests between the importers and their representatives in Parliament, who are committed to the most liberal possible design of this regulation.”

Andrea Häuptli from Financial Control notes that the effectiveness of the sanctions is limited: “This means that heavier fleets are allowed to achieve higher target values, which in itself is counterproductive.”

In addition, importers are allowed to mix their fleets with vehicles from other importers. This is how a thriving barter trade developed.

See also  Wu Yajun has done nothing for himself- Economic Observation Network- Professional Financial News Website

Tesla complements its own fleet

Tesla serves as an extreme example. His cars do not emit any CO₂. This creates a large margin for the fleet target value. In addition, a Tesla is usually large and heavy, which leads to a higher target value.

In this way, Tesla supplemented its own fleet with over 7,000 vehicles from other manufacturers with internal combustion engines. In return, Tesla receives money from them. The petrol manufacturers concerned did not have to pay any sanctions for this, as the financial control shows.

Where could the leverage be applied?


open box
Box zuklappen

Christoph Schreyer from the SFOE also explains which recommendations could increase the effectiveness of the CO₂ Act: “How does the inclusion of electric vehicles mean that the target values ​​for all vehicles, including combustion engines, are simplified? We will examine that very carefully and it is an exciting approach to maintaining a level of ambition there. This should lead to fleets with combustion engines becoming even more efficient.”

Chief of Financial Control therefore recommends some adjustments on behalf of Financial Control: “We recommend that this calculation formula in particular be adjusted, i.e. that this weighting factor plays a less important role”.

In a European comparison, Switzerland is in a bad position. The imported vehicles in Switzerland have the highest CO₂ emissions.

