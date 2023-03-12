– How the second largest bank failure in US history came about US regulators rushed to shut down Silicon Valley Bank to prevent a nationwide banking crisis. The background and possible effects. Walter Niederberger , San Francisco

People stand in front of the closed Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California. (March 10, 2023) Foto: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images via AFP)

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the country’s 16th-largest bank, was forcibly closed on Friday after its customers – mostly tech industry employees and venture capitalists – panicked with deposit withdrawals and threatened a run on other banks. Regulators confiscated the assets and placed them in a safekeeping bank. The majority of deposits, however, are not insured.

The closure of the bank is the second largest bank failure in the country’s history and the largest since the height of the financial crisis 14 years ago. The hasty closure of the bank, which was still trying to find new investors on Friday morning, also led to a significant devaluation of the large banks that were considered safe. Global financial institutions are closely monitoring the situation, fearing that the turmoil could lead to further panic in the financial system. (Read about this: Shockwaves in the financial markets: what’s going on?)

The storm was sparked by the bank’s plan to fill a nearly $2 billion hole in its finances by issuing new shares. The bank had run into financial difficulties after having to sell a bundle of bonds in response to falling customer deposits. However, these had lost a lot of value due to rising interest rates and tore a deep hole in the balance sheet.

Shares initially fell 60 percent on Thursday and were halted on Friday after falling 66 percent in premarket trading.

At this point, the bank was still trying to reassure customers. Too late. The trust was lost. Customers wanted to withdraw $42 billion on Thursday alone — a quarter of the bank’s total deposits. The spate of withdrawals wrecked the bank’s finances. As of Thursday’s close, it was $1 billion in negative cash and unable to cover its payments to the Fed.

fear of panic

The troubles raised fears that recent and still planned rate hikes in the US also depreciate the value of the bond portfolios of other banks and the risk for the financial centers worldwide increases. “Fear is contagious,” Angela Lee, a professor of venture capitalism at Columbia Business School, told the Guardian. “A rumor can cause a bank run, and this is much more than a rumor.” She worries that people might overreact and overcorrect.

The losses across the board are a result of the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive fight against inflation. Rising interest rates have caused the value of existing bonds with lower interest payments to fall sharply. The banks are sitting on bundles of these bonds, including US Treasuries, and are now carrying huge unrealized losses on their books. In and of itself, such losses would not be a problem unless, as in the case of the SVB, a bank is forced to sell bonds to compensate for the withdrawal of deposits. Banks generally don’t do this, even if customers switch their deposits to higher-yielding securities.

The bank’s difficulties are relatively unique, having specialized in financing start-ups in the technology sector. These funds had increasingly dried up since last autumn, parallel to the massive lower valuation of established corporations such as Meta or Google. The high willingness to take risks during the low-interest phase had given way to fears about jobs, dwindling profits and business models in need of restructuring. Because Silicon Valley is atypical and isolated in this regard, there is little risk of contagion in the banking sector, as was the case during the 2009 financial crisis. According to the annual stress tests, the country’s major banks have healthy balance sheets and ample capital.

The mood in Silicon Valley is changing

SVB’s failure came with incredible speed, although as late as Friday morning some analysts spoke of a healthy company worth investing in. Notably, financial supervisors did not wait until close of business to seize the bank. Because customers had withdrawn their funds so quickly, no buyer could be found for the assets and supervisors had to act to secure the remaining assets.

At the time of the collapse, the bank had assets of $209 billion. However, only deposits under $250,000 are state insured. The rest was placed under receivership. Whether and how much of it will remain is unclear. Earlier reports from regulators showed that a majority of deposits, over $150 billion, are uninsured.

Venture capitalists reacted dismayed at the collapse of their house bank. Many had attempted to withdraw their funds, but were not able to do so in time. Companies were therefore unable to do their payroll and pay their employees on Friday as usual. Even if the collapse of the SVB is unlikely to have any major consequences outside of the tech industry, it will be “catastrophic” for start-ups and the climate in Silicon Valley, says Columbia professor Lee. “Start-ups will not have access to their funds and companies will be forced to go out of business,” she said. “The resulting mood will be devastating worldwide.”

Found a mistake?Report now.