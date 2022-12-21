The Ftse Mib archives trades up by 1.66% to 24,111 points, well tuned like the other European stock exchanges and the Wall Street indices.

Among the most capitalized companies in Piazza Affari, above all the oil companies Eni (+3.55%) and Saipem (+3.5%), thanks also to the acceleration of crude oil prices (Wti +2.2% in area 77, 9 dollars) following the greater than expected drop in US inventories (-5.9 million barrels).

Moncler (+2.8%) and Inwit (+2.7%) are also in tune, with no negative Ftse Mib titles. As regards Telecom Italia (+2.2%), a new technical meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy on the subject of the network has been confirmed for tomorrow.

On bonds, the Btp/Bund spread fell to 210 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield down to 4.42%.

Wall Street was positive, thanks to the rallies of FedEx and Nike stocks following the publication of the related quarterly reports. The three major US stock indexes, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, advanced about 1.5% today but are still on course to end their worst year since 2008, after having climbed for three consecutive years.

In the macro data, US existing home sales fell 7.7% in November, posting a record ten consecutive declines, while the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose above estimates. to 108.3 points in December.