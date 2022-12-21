Home Business Closing up for Piazza Affari (+1.7%) and Europe in the wake of Wall Street
Business

Closing up for Piazza Affari (+1.7%) and Europe in the wake of Wall Street

by admin
Closing up for Piazza Affari (+1.7%) and Europe in the wake of Wall Street

The Ftse Mib archives trades up by 1.66% to 24,111 points, well tuned like the other European stock exchanges and the Wall Street indices.

Among the most capitalized companies in Piazza Affari, above all the oil companies Eni (+3.55%) and Saipem (+3.5%), thanks also to the acceleration of crude oil prices (Wti +2.2% in area 77, 9 dollars) following the greater than expected drop in US inventories (-5.9 million barrels).

Moncler (+2.8%) and Inwit (+2.7%) are also in tune, with no negative Ftse Mib titles. As regards Telecom Italia (+2.2%), a new technical meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy on the subject of the network has been confirmed for tomorrow.

On bonds, the Btp/Bund spread fell to 210 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield down to 4.42%.

Wall Street was positive, thanks to the rallies of FedEx and Nike stocks following the publication of the related quarterly reports. The three major US stock indexes, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, advanced about 1.5% today but are still on course to end their worst year since 2008, after having climbed for three consecutive years.

In the macro data, US existing home sales fell 7.7% in November, posting a record ten consecutive declines, while the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index rose above estimates. to 108.3 points in December.

See also  Development and Reform Commission "shot" to suppress pig prices, the pork sector is significantly differentiated_Live Pig_Price_Market

You may also like

Leonardo, generational relay: 600 young people enter and...

MSC incorporates Bolloré logistics in Africa

UniCredit joins Casavo. Strategic alliance, focus on tech...

Asterix, a golden 2023: 40th title for Panini...

Culture bonus 18app, that’s why it should be...

The world in four dimensions of the unobserved...

Treasuries and BTP rates: the anxiety caused by...

Coldiretti: the reform of fixed-term contracts in agriculture...

Nautica, Azimut/Benetti doubles the thirteenth

Superbonus: the extension to Cilas and other news....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy