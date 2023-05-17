Closing without cues in Piazza Affari, Ftse Mib unchanged

The European stock exchanges archive a colorless session, on a day lacking in relevant appointments. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends on parity (-0.01%) at 27,196 points with purchases in particular of Iveco (+2.1%), Leonardo (+1.6%) and Telecom Italia (+1.4 %) while especially Diasorin (-3.8%), Amplifon (-2.3%) and Campari (-2%) are losing ground.

As for the telecommunications giant, the partial recovery after the recent sales follows the declarations of the CEO of Cdp Scannapieco, who confirmed his interest in NetCo and did not rule out a joint offer with KKR.

In the US, attention remains focused on the discussions for raising the debt ceiling. President Biden will leave today for the G7 in Japan but will shorten the trip to resume talks as soon as possible and seek an agreement by the end of the week, despite the current distance between the parties.

From the macro agenda came the final data on April eurozone inflation, confirmed at 7% (core index at 5.6%) and those on new home constructions in the United States (in line with expectations).

In Italy, in March 2023 there was a cyclical downturn for both foreign trade flows, more intense for imports (-6.5%) than for exports (-2.3%), while export prices imports decreased by 1.4% on a monthly basis and by 2.6% on an annual basis (from +1.3% in February).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted slightly to around 184 bp and the Italian 10-year yield fell to 4.18%. On Forex, euro/dollar still down to 1.083 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) climbs back to 76 dollars a barrel, snubbing the bearish report on US weekly inventories (+5 million barrels of crude).