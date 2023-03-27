Active day for European stocks, while Wall Street significantly reduced gains after a positive start. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed up by 1.2% to 26,206 points, with purchases mainly from Saipem (+3.6%), Iveco (+3.3%), Recordati (+2.9%) and Leonardo (+2.9%). On the other hand, Diasorin (-4%) fell after the results of 2022 and Mps (-3.5%).

Attention remains mainly focused on the banking sector, after the turbulence of recent weeks which has moved from the USA to Europe. Overseas flies First Citizens (+47%) after the agreement to buy most of the assets of SVB, while First Republic recovers ground (+15%), in the wake of the possible extension of emergency loans to the institute.

Developments in the banking sector will continue to be closely monitored in the coming days. Also focus on speeches from several Federal Reserve officials and macro data, including a key measure of inflation. Consumer confidence readings from the Conference Board and the University of Michigan will provide insight into how the banking crisis is affecting Americans.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed Chairman Neel Kashkari said turmoil in the banking sector had increased the risk of a US recession. Traders are reviewing interest rate expectations, reducing the likelihood of new tightening and betting on any rate cuts.

The German IFO index was released today, rising to 93.3 points from 91 expected and 91.1 previously, while in China industrial profit data recorded a decline in the first two months of the year, due to the slow post-Covid recovery.

Bond yields on the rise both in the USA and in Europe. The 2-year Treasury is up 3.94% and the 10-year Treasury is up 3.48%. Btp-Bund spread down to 183 bp with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.05%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar remains below 1.08 and the dollar/yen stands at 131.5. Among commodities, crude oil (Brent) climbed back to $76 a barrel, following up last week’s gains.