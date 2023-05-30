Home » Closure slightly down for Piazza Affari, weighed by oil companies
Closure slightly down for Piazza Affari, weighed by oil companies

Piazza Affari turns negative in the final and closes slightly down. At the end of trading the index Ftse Mib marks a drop of 0.16% to 26,583 points. The decline in oil sector stocks weighs on the index, with Eni -2,35%, Tenaris -2,7%, Saipem -1.89%. Among the blue chips, the leap of Prysmianwhich rises by 2.84%.

Spread in risalita

However, Milan does better than the other continental squares, with Paris which loses 1.38% while a Frankfurt the Dax closed down by 0.37%.

Leap of the spreadwith the yield differential between Btp e Bund Germans who reached 193 points at the end.

