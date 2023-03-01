



On February 28, the MWC2023 China Telecom-Huawei Cloud Network Core Capability Innovation Achievement Global Conference with the theme of “Cloud Network Convergence Creates a Better Future” was held in Barcelona. Li Jun, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom, and Li Peng, President of Huawei Carrier BG, attended the press conference and delivered speeches.

Li Jun, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom, delivered a speech

Li Jun said that the rapid growth of the digital economy has brought new opportunities for the development of the communications industry. At present, China Telecom is implementing the strategy of cloud-to-digital transformation in an all-round way, increasing technological innovation, continuing to promote cloud-network integration, and accelerating the creation of service-oriented, Technology-based and security-oriented enterprises will accelerate digital, scenario-based, and integrated product upgrades through integration of cloud, integration of AI, integration of security, and integration of platforms. China Telecom is cooperating with Huawei to carry out joint innovation in digital infrastructure and industry digital transformation, to promote the opening of the information “artery” of economic and social development, and to create a bright future in the digital economy era.

Speech by Li Peng, President of Huawei Carrier BG

In his speech, Li Peng pointed out that the digital economy driven by “data flow” is replacing the traditional economic model. Digital technologies such as 5G, Gigabit networks, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence are deeply integrated with the real economy, opening up the enabling industry for operators. A huge space for digitization. Huawei and China Telecom have matched strategies and complementary advantages. Through joint business innovation and technological innovation, they will work together to build “cloud-network core capabilities” and promote the upgrade of “multi-element integration” digital product systems.

Luo Rui, Deputy General Manager of Technology Innovation Department of China Telecom

Zhang Ziyan, Director of Marketing Department, Huawei China Telecom System Department

China Telecom and Huawei have a history of cooperation for many years. Since the establishment of the Commercial Joint Innovation Center in 2018, the two parties have gradually extended the breadth and depth of cooperation. A number of collaborative innovations have been carried out.

At the meeting, Luo Rui, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom’s Science and Technology Innovation Department, and Zhang Ziyan, Director of the Marketing Department of Huawei’s China Telecom System Department, shared the phased results of the strategic cooperation between the two parties in 2022.

In terms of cloud network infrastructure, the two parties have carried out cooperation research on key technologies of Tianyi Cloud CTyunOS, green cloud network solutions, and cloud network self-intelligent operation system, and have carried out live network applications and experiments, which have greatly improved operations in multiple scenarios. efficiency. In terms of industry digital transformation, we have carried out joint innovations in security dedicated lines, AI reasoning frameworks, 5G full-connection coverage, multi-network integration in parks, and multi-element integration in industrial parks. We have completed a number of pilot projects, and some products and services have served in China final customer.

China Telecom Big Data and AI Center Shengteng Artificial Intelligence Innovation Lab Release Ceremony

At the press conference, the two parties jointly unveiled the “China Telecom Big Data and AI Center Ascend Artificial Intelligence Open Laboratory”. Relying on the laboratory, the two parties will focus on AI large models, heterogeneous AI algorithm migration, and unified reasoning framework to carry out joint research.

2023 Strategic Cooperation Action Plan

The two parties also jointly released the “Strategic Cooperation Action Plan for 2023”, which will be based on the core of scientific and technological innovation, and will focus on e-surfing, e-surfing cloud, IDC and DCI network operation, cloud-network operation self-intelligence, and multi-factor integration to produce standard products Carry out deeper and broader strategic cooperation.

All walkers are far away. China Telecom and Huawei will continue to deepen strategic cooperation, join hands with industry partners to create leading core technologies, promote the improvement of industrial digital service capabilities, and empower the digital transformation of thousands of industries.

