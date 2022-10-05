Listen to the audio version of the article

Double-digit jump (+ 51%) in turnover for Club del Sole, a group that manages tourist villages and campsites, which exceeds pre-pandemic values. This year the revenues exceed 80 million euros with over 3 million admissions (+ 50%). These are the numbers presented by Angelo Cartelli, general manager of Club del Sole, who reports the increase in attendance by Italian families, which is close to two thirds of the attendance in addition to the massive return of foreign customers: Germans, Austrians, Swiss, Eastern Europe, Northern Europe , France. The latter is a customer segment on which Club del Sole aims to increase attendance which according to the business plan for 2023 will reach 45% with a growth of 7 percentage points. According to the Group’s plans, 80 million euros will be invested in the two-year period 2023-2024 divided between product enhancement, technology, services and communication. This year in particular, the focus was on pet-friendly villages, a hospitality protocol designed for 4-legged friends active in almost all villages. A service that ranges from advice before the holiday, to the welcome kit for 4 legs, to grooming in the village and to the services of a private swimming pool for dogs, dog sitting and dog training. The success of the season was the Discovery Club del Sole, luxury design caravans, exclusively for the brand on the Italian market, thanks to which it is finally possible to combine total immersion in nature with complete comfort, which means falling asleep looking at the stars. beyond a sky glass on a top-of-the-range hotel bed. This year the first Italian adventure park was opened in a tourist village. The protagonist of the structure of Lido di Spina was the Spina Adventure. The new hospitality models were inaugurated with the restructuring of the villages in Riccione, Rimini and Punta Marina after the works carried out during the winter. A new model of village that almost definitively abandons the camping village model in favor of full service open-air villages. A small revolution has been made for bike tourism within the tourist villages: not only is it the rental of bicycles and pedal assisted bikes within the structures, but the design of new itineraries, the organization of excursions, combining activities physical and cultural discovery and focusing on the fact that the villages must become hubs for an in-depth and curious discovery of the territory, for at least 6 months a year.