Cluster bombs in international law

On the option of supplying Ukraine with Cluster Munitions, the so-called “cluster bombs”, Italy, as indeed also the United Nations, has expressed its opposition maintaining a position consistent with the choice made with the signing of the Convention of Oslo on the ban on cluster munitions, made in Dublin on 30 May 2008, ratified with the law 14 June 2011, n. 95 (GU General Series n. 153 of 4 July 2011).

Not only is the ratifying law particularly categorical in ordering a ban on the production, storage and destruction of such munitions, but also the recent law of 9 December 2021, n. 220 (GU General Series n.303 of 22.12, 2021) has established measures against companies based in Italy or abroad which, directly or through subsidiaries or associated companies, are interested in the production of cluster munitions and “submunitions” , such as antipersonnel mines, excluding them from any tender and public funding.

The regulation of cluster bombs

As documented by the official site of the Permanent Representation of Italy to the UN and to international organizations in Geneva, Italy, which has not produced this type of weaponry for some time, actively participated in the process launched in Oslo in February 2007, relying essentially on the principles introduced with the Ottawa Convention on the ban on anti-personnel mines.

As can be seen from the preamble to the Oslo Convention, there are two principles at the basis of the ban on the use of cluster cylinders: 1) the concrete and direct danger, documented in numerous experience data, that their use involves widespread areas indiscriminate, not limited to military objectives only, with the inevitable extension to urbanized areas and the civilian population; 2) the equally documented circumstance of the high possibility that unexploded residues remain, the lethal effects of which are similar to those of anti-personnel mines, with the killing and serious mutilation of civilians and also the obstacle to reconstruction and economic development and post-conflict social life.

Cluster Munitions or Cluster Weapons are a type of so-called “area saturation” weapon, consisting of a large vector/projectile which, launched from aircraft or helicopters, artillery or rocket launchers, when exploding in mid-air spreads a wide range , even beyond 40 km, the “sub-munitions”, the numerous bombs that even reach 70 bomblets, contained inside. They have been used extensively in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Nagorno Karabakh.

As far as the current conflict is concerned, according to Human Rights Watch they were also used by the Ukrainians, but above all the bombings carried out by the Russians which dramatically involved the Ukrainian population were documented. For the independent organization the Russian Federation is responsible for hundreds of cluster bomb attacks in at least 10 of the 24 regions of Ukraine from February 2022 to the present, which have caused hundreds of civilian casualties in the regions of Chernihivska, Donetska, Kharkivska, Khersonska and Mykolaivska. A detailed report being examined by the International Criminal Court concerns the attack on the Kramatorsk railway station on 8 April 2022, where a Russian Tochka-U ballistic missile armed with cluster munitions caused 58 deaths and over 100 injuries among the civilian population .

Having said this premise, however, it would be unjustified to fuel a split in Italy with respect to the decisions taken by the United States in complying with the request for cluster bombs insistently requested by Ukraine in this delicate phase of the offensive, which, as Zelensky himself has , could be decisive for arriving at the negotiating table in positions of greater protection of the country victim of aggression.

The cluster bombs in the Ukrainian context

Some general considerations apply here on the status of the prohibition imposed by the Oslo Convention in the current system of international law. As has been partially highlighted, international humanitarian law, also framed as the international law of armed conflicts, generally prohibits or limits the use of certain types of weapons, in particular those that cause unnecessary wounds or suffering, or that cause serious damage , extended and persistent in the natural environment, or even which cannot be directed exclusively against a determined military objective or whose effect cannot be limited beyond the direct and circumscribed advantage of a “military necessity”.

As for universal validity and a framework in law that can also be called “customary” – therefore prevailing also with respect to treaties – unfortunately the current conditions of accession to the Oslo Convention do not allow it. Entered into force on 1 August 2010, to date it has been ratified by 111 states, but these do not include important nations such as the USA, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Brazil, Israel, Egypt, as well as Ukraine itself.

Furthermore, as Ronzitti observes (Diritto internationale dei conti conti armi, 2021), unlike antipersonnel mines that the Ottawa Convention of 1997 strictly prohibits, the prohibition of the Oslo Convention is not absolute: it does not apply if we are dealing with devices self-destructive or deactivating, which avoid unexploded residues, or allow their use not to be spread indiscriminately. It also appears that the US State Department itself has placed precise limitations on its use by identifying the type of cluster bomb attributable to the Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions, which can only be launched with 155 howitzers and Himars rocket launchers. The Dpcim will also be expressly selected by the US based on the Cluster Munition Civilian Protection Act approved by Congress in 2017 which prohibits the transfer of ammunition with a failure rate greater than 1%.

The insistence with which Ukraine has urged the use of cluster weapons should also be understood. Given that Ukraine is defending its population and aims not to invade Russia but to retake lost territories, the challenge of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is now certainly decisive. The battle scene concerns a front of 1800 kilometers, with at least 20,000 square kilometers and an organization of the defense of the Russians divided into three defensive lines, with minefields, trenches, bunkers, armored vehicles and air support, artillery and missiles.

Furthermore, Ukraine has already demonstrated that it has a strong group of experts in international law who have generally well orientated the regular armed forces on the proportionate use of force, and also made valid clarifications for the cluster weapons request. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has in fact stated that it will use the weapons on the basis of five principles and limitations: 1) they will not be used on Russian territory, given that their use is envisaged on occupied Ukrainian territories where the Russians have entrenched themselves for defence, 2 ) urban areas will not be affected; 3) a register will be kept which will trace their use also in order to facilitate the reclamation operations; 4) a priority status will be provided for the demining of the affected areas and a flow of communications on their use to the various partners cooperating with Ukraine.

In the light of the above, given that the international community will be able to supervise compliance with these provisions, it will be necessary that Italy’s choice not to supply cluster bombs – also because it does not produce them – is not exploited to spread the perception of elements divisive. The choice of the West, especially at this moment, must remain firm in supporting an attacked country and carry out concrete acts of deterrence for a future of stability in Europe.

