Securities Times e Company News, CMEC (002883) announced on the evening of July 31 that the company’s controlling shareholders and actual controllers, Chen Fengjun, Liao Fangling, Zhou Xiaohui, Yuan Yijun and shareholder Lu Weidong, intend to transfer their 5.4636% of the company’s holdings through agreement transfer. The shares were transferred to Wuxi Juhang, which is controlled by Wuxi Communications Group; CMEC Venture Capital held a partner meeting and resolved to agree that Chen Fengjun would transfer all his property shares in the partnership to Wuxi Guosheng, and change Wuxi Guosheng as a new general partner and executive partner, Wuxi Guosheng controls 5.5958% of the company’s shares held by China Venture Capital; Liao Fangling, Zhou Xiaohui and Yuan Yijun intend to entrust the voting rights of the remaining 6.9707% of the company’s shares they hold to Wuxi Communications Group; The concerted action relationship between the controllers Chen Fengjun, Liao Fangling, Zhou Xiaohui and Yuan Yijun was terminated. After the completion of this transaction, Wuxi Communications Group will have the voting rights corresponding to 26.6284% of the company’s shares, and the company’s controlling shareholder and actual controller will be changed to Wuxi Communications Group. The company’s shares will resume trading on August 1.