CNH Industrial, 1st quarter up. Well America

CNH Industrial, 1st quarter up

(Teleborsa) – CNH Industriala giant in the machinery and services sector, closed its first quarter of 2023 con net revenues of Industrial Activities $4,776 million, an increase of 14.3% primarily due to price increases and higher sales volumes that offset a more than 2% negative currency translation. THE consolidated revenues were equal to 5,342 million dollars in the first quarter (+15% compared to the first quarter of 2022). The EBITDA of Industrial Activities was 24.4%, with an improvement both sequentially and compared to the same quarter of 2022 in the Agriculture and Construction segments due to favorable pricing, partially offset by continued cost increases.

L’Net income was $486 million, with earnings per share of $0.35 (vs. $336 million in Q1 2022, with earnings per share of $0.24). L’utile netto Adjusted is $475 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.35 (vs. $378 million in Q1 2022, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.28).

“I am extremely proud of our team, who have once again been able to achieve record results, with demand in the Large Agriculture segment continuing to be strong, we have significantly increased our production to meet customer needs,” commented the CEO Scott Wine.

“The positive performance of the Construction segment continues, especially in North America where orders support the continued growth – he added – During the quarter we announced three acquisitions, which strengthen our portfolio in Precision Agriculture and Alternative Fuels. Our lean enterprise, combined with our strategic sourcing program, will create a simpler, more effective business. These and other investments will make us better for our customers, reinforcing my belief that our future is bright.”

Il Cash Flow employed in operating assets for the quarter was $701 million ($887 million in Q1 2022). Free Cash Flow Industrial Activities negative $673 million. Total debt of $23.6 billion as of March 31, 2023 ($23 billion as of December 31, 2022).

CNH Industrial ha updated revenue guidance net sales in 2023, up between 8 and 11% compared to 2022, due to a strong demand in the row crop segment in North America, sustained prices and a solid order book. In addition, Free Cash Flow from Industrial Activities is expected to be between $1.3 and $1.5 billion.